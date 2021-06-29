'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla gives Leanna the creeps!

Uninvited Meena Jutla shocks Leanna as she appears in her bedroom.

Leanna Cavanagh is creeped out when Meena Jutla suddenly appears in her bedroom in Tuesday/Wednesday’s episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leanna has an unexpected visitor in Meena! (Image credit: ITV)

When Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) discovers Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) is planning to leave the village to go travelling, she tells the teenager’s dad Liam (Jonny McPherson) that she’s got something that his daughter might like to take with her.

Manpreet, who works with fellow doctor Liam at the Surgery, wants to give Leanna her old rucksack, but what she doesn’t realise is that her sister Meena (Paige Sandhu) has hidden some personal possessions in it.

When Meena asks Manpreet about it, she discovers that her sister has already given the rucksack to Liam to pass onto Leanna.

Later, Leanna is in her bedroom when Meena suddenly appears!

When you consider that Meena doesn’t even live with the Cavanaghs, that’s creepy!

What has Meena hidden in the rucksack? And why is she so desperate to get it back?

Could it have anything to do with the first aid tin that we saw Meena with a few weeks ago? We know it contains the squeaky dog toy she kept after attempting to kill Andrea’s (Anna Nightingale) pet pooch Princess and a newspaper cutting about the suspicious death of Meena’s friend, Nadine, but what else is in there?

Leanna’s creeped out by her uninvited guest, who asks for the rucksack.

Has Leanna already had a peak at what’s inside? And what will Meena do to get the rucksack back and to keep her secrets hidden?

David makes an arrangement with Victoria. Is it a date? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, after bonding over their babies last week, David (Matthew Wolfenden) and Victoria (Isobel Hodgins) arrange to look after their sons Theo and Harry together.

Newly-single Victoria's up for spending time with David. (Image credit: ITV)

After making an unwelcome sighting in the village last week, Ben (Simon Lennon) is on edge around Aaron as he desperately tries to cover some unwanted texts and calls.

Who or what did Ben spot?

Who's texting and calling Ben? (Image credit: ITV)

Ben and Aaron (Danny Miller) have only just become an official couple, and already it looks like Ben’s keeping secrets, which is never a good way to start a new relationship.

Aaron has just got together with Ben. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Thursday 8 July at 7 pm. Air dates may change at short notice because of Euro 2020 football matches - see our TV Guide for full listings and more information.