'Emmerdale' fans spot huge clue proving THIS is how killer Meena Jutla gets caught

Emmerdale fans have spotted a hidden clue that they believe proves how killer Meena Julta's crimes are revealed.

Viewers have been left horrified by Meena's actions since she killed Leanna Cavanagh. As everyone struggles to get their heads around the fact Leanna is dead after her body was found in the river near the village, Meena has been covering her tracks and keeping her killer secret under wraps.

Not only is Meena playing the dutiful girlfriend to David and helping him get Jacob through his grief, but she is also playing the concerned neighbour to Liam, the man whose daughter she murdered.

And, to make her actions even more sickening, it appears she is enjoying seeing everyone suffering and has been feeding off their sadness and grief.

Meena killed Leanna after she discovered her dark secrets. (Image credit: ITV)

However, fans have noticed there is one thing that could prove to be Meena's downfall, and that is the ring that she prized from Leanna's finger shortly after she died.

Emmerdale fans will know that the ring was given to Leanna by Jacob. It was originally meant to be an engagement ring, but when Leanna turned down Jacob's proposal, he gave her the ring for her 18th birthday instead.

Viewers now know that deadly Meena likes to keep trinkets from her crimes as a memento of what she has done. Not only does she have newspaper cuttings from her best friend's murder, but she also has her hair elastic. The killer also has a dog toy from the time she tried to kill off Andrea's pet dog, Princess... and now she has taken Leanna's ring.

David still has no idea that he is living with a killer. (Image credit: ITV)

Until now Meena has been keeping Leanna's ring close by wearing it on a necklace, but Friday's episode saw her add it to the first aid tin that she keeps her other mementos in - the very same one that Leanna found in her rucksack and eventually lead to Meena killing her.

Fans are convinced the tin is how she is going to be caught out, predicting that now she is living with David and Jacob, one of them could go to use the first aid tin and accidentally unearth her grim secret...

Fans are sure that whoever finds the tin could inadvertently sign their own death warrant, just like Leanna did... but are they right?

With the walls closing in on Meena, there is just one question we still need to be answered... will the village villain manage to kill again before she gets caught?

