'Emmerdale' fans spot HUGE police blunder following Leanna’s shocking murder

Emmerdale fans have spotted something wrong with the police investigations into Leanna's murder.

Viewers watched in horror last week as Leanna Cavanagh was brutally murdered by village villain Meena Jutla after she accidentally found out that Meena killed her best friend years ago.

But as the shock of Leanna's death hits the village, fans have realised the police could be missing vital evidence that could prove that Meena was the one who bumped Leanna off.

Meena comforted Jacob at the site where she killed his ex girlfriends just days before. (Image credit: ITV)

Grieving dad Liam spent most of last night's episode trying to piece together the final moments of his daughter's life by quizzing Leanna's friends and neighbours.

But when he saw Jacob, he blamed him for breaking Leanna's heart and started verbally lashing out at the young lad. Surprisingly it was Meena who came to Jabob's defense, taking him outside and away from Liam.

She later had a heart-to-heart with her boyfriend's son at the bridge where Leanna's body was found... playing the hero of the hour while also covering her dark secret.

Fans are sure that there would have been Meena's DNA on Leanna's clothes and under her fingernails. (Image credit: ITV)

But fans have not only spotted that the pair shouldn't have been on the bridge because it is so close to the crime scene but they are also wondering where the DNA from Meena is on Leanna's clothes.

The police told Liam they believe the teenager's death was an accident, blaming alcohol in her system and the fact she was wearing high heels, but fans want to know why they haven't found any DNA on Leanna's body...

How bad are the police just focusing on the fact Leanna was drinking how weird they haven't found strands off Meena's hair in her hand or finger printed her clothesJuly 13, 2021 See more

I’m watching last nights Emmerdale and I’m like ?? How did the police find NO traces of Meena’s DNA on Leanna’s clothes ??July 13, 2021 See more

So Leanna would of had a fist full of dark hair after grabbing Meena, also i'm sure toxicology takes longer than 24 hours...and where is Liam's liaison officer? The man is wandering around asking the questions that the police should be. Makes no sense...🤷🏾‍♀️ #emmerdaleJuly 12, 2021 See more

Has DNA not reached Emmerdale yet? meany Meenas DNA will be on Leannas clothes, hands and of course the hair she grabbed when falling, I think the Soap Police should be informed how incompetent the Emmerdale cops are.July 13, 2021 See more

After the police told Liam that Leanna's death was an accident, Leyla then passed the information on to Meena as they talked in the village.

Having apparently got away with murder, Meena couldn't help a sly smile as soon as Leyla's back was turned... but it was soon revealed that she had Leanna's ring from Jabob on a chain around her neck.

Could this memento from her crime soon land her in the frame?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.