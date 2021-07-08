'Emmerdale': Meena Jutla’s victim is REVEALED!

Emmerdale nurse Meena Jutla took the life of an innocent villager in the first of tonight’s two visits to the Dales.

And we can reveal that the identity of the unlucky victim was... Leanna Cavanagh!

Murdered: Leanna discovered Meena had murdered her old friend Nadine... and paid the ultimate price. (Image credit: ITV)

Meena had previously been left panic-stricken after discovering sister Manpreet had given her rucksack to Leanna to go travelling with. Having stored some possessions in the bag, Meena was desperate to get it back, and barged into Leanna’s bedroom as the blonde was getting ready for her 18th birthday party.

Suspecting Meena had something to hide, Leanna emptied the contents of the bag onto the floor, and was stunned to see the stolen Pride collection tin.

In tonight’s first instalment of the ITV soap, a rattled Meena claimed she had 'found' the tin. But Leanna soon became more intrigued by a First Aid box that had also been stored in the bag, which Meena claimed contained 'momentoes.'

Scouring through the box, Leanna found a number of seemingly random items - prompting Meena to lie that she was a kleptomaniac - before coming across a newspaper article about the suspicious death of Meena’s old friend Nadine. As she grilled Meena, the nutty nurse blurted out “I didn’t mean for her to die!”.

Rumbled: Meena took drastic action when Leanna twigged that she had murdered her old friend Nadine. (Image credit: ITV)

Realising Meena was a killer, Leanna knew she needed to make her escape. But twisted Meena remarked that “Spiteful little snoopers don’t get to walk away” and chased after the teen as she ran out of the house.

The two women ended up at the humpback bridge - with Leanna injuring her ankle en-route - and as the birthday girl vowed to forget everything about Nadine, her twisted neighbour confessed to the murder, before grabbing Leanna and tossing over the bridge to her death.

In the second instalment, Meena went on to steal Leanna’s ring from her finger, which Leanna had been given by on/off boyfriend Jacob.

Meanwhile, Leanna’s dad Liam became concerned that his daughter had not only failed to show up for her birthday bash, but wasn’t answering her phone.

As he bumped into Meena in the village, the nurse feigned worry and even rang the police on his behalf.

How will Liam react when he discovers his daughter’s tragic plight? And how long till killer Meena is exposed?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.