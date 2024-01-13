EastEnders announces Patsy Palmer return as Bianca for HUGE new storyline
EastEnders has confirmed Bianca Jackson's return for a dramatic new storyline.
EastEnders has announced the return of Bianca Jackson as Patsy Palmer reprises the iconic role after four years.
The much-loved character last appeared in the Square in 2019, but she's set to return for a short stint when Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) visit her in Milton Keynes following her off-screen break-up with Terry.
However, Bianca is never far away from drama and it’s not long before chaos kicks off!
Bianca first appeared on the soap in 1993 as the fiery, sharp-tongued daughter of Carol Jackson and remains heavily connected to Walford through the Branning family as well as step-daughter Whitney and sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).
Over her 13 years in Albert Square, Bianca was at the centre of some of the show’s most iconic storylines including the discovery that David Wicks was her dad, her tumultuous relationship with Ricky Butcher and Whitney’s abuse at the hands of Bianca's partner Tony King in 2008.
Bianca will return in spring as part of a special episode focusing on Whitney and the drama she faces in Milton Keynes.
Patsy Palmer said of returning to EastEnders: “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”
Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson. Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite. We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney.”
It was announced last year that Bianca's step-daughter Whitney would be leaving the Square after 15 years. Could Bianca's return be the driving force behind Whitney's exit in the future?
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.