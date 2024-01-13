EastEnders announces Patsy Palmer return as Bianca for HUGE new storyline

EastEnders has announced the return of Bianca Jackson as Patsy Palmer reprises the iconic role after four years.

The much-loved character last appeared in the Square in 2019, but she's set to return for a short stint when Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and boyfriend Zack Hudson (James Farrar) visit her in Milton Keynes following her off-screen break-up with Terry.

However, Bianca is never far away from drama and it’s not long before chaos kicks off!

Bianca first appeared on the soap in 1993 as the fiery, sharp-tongued daughter of Carol Jackson and remains heavily connected to Walford through the Branning family as well as step-daughter Whitney and sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

Over her 13 years in Albert Square, Bianca was at the centre of some of the show’s most iconic storylines including the discovery that David Wicks was her dad, her tumultuous relationship with Ricky Butcher and Whitney’s abuse at the hands of Bianca's partner Tony King in 2008.

Bianca will return in spring as part of a special episode focusing on Whitney and the drama she faces in Milton Keynes.

Bianca is never far away from drama. (Image credit: BBC)

Patsy Palmer said of returning to EastEnders: “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw added: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson. Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite. We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney.”

It was announced last year that Bianca's step-daughter Whitney would be leaving the Square after 15 years. Could Bianca's return be the driving force behind Whitney's exit in the future?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.