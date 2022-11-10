EastEnders boss teases big reunion for ICONIC Walford couple

Could a reunion for two Walford favourites be on the cards this Christmas?

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased that there could be a reunion on the cards for Walford favourites, Martin Fowler and Stacey Slater.

Despite the fact Stacey is currently in a relationship with Kheerat Panesar, Chris has teased that Martin's never forgotten his feelings for his ex-wife, so could there be a potential reunion on the cards for the couple?

Speaking of Stacey and Martin's future over the coming months, Chris teased to Inside Soap (opens in new tab): "All I can tell you is I don’t think Martin will ever get over Stacey."

With Kherrat currently all-consumed with getting his mum, Suki, off the hook for a murder that, unbeknownst to them all, she didn't actually commit, could it be that the cracks are already starting to show in his romance with Stacey?

Last night's EastEnders saw Kheerat even confess that he was planning to take the blame for the murder to get his mum out of jail. So could he be heading to prison himself soon, leaving room for Martin to swoop in and support Stacey?

Could Stacey and Martin be back together for Christmas? (Image credit: BBC)

Chris also teased a tough winter coming up for the Slaters with another big storyline in the pipeline for the family.

He told Inside Soap: "Stacey and the Slaters, just like a lot of people in the country, are going to find it very difficult this winter." But with the Slaters currently in a good place at the moment, what will bring on hardship for the family?

There is also a new storyline twist heading for Kat as she remains adamant that there is no chance of a reunion with her ex, Alfie, since he returned in September.

Alfie has been trying to win Kat back for weeks. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Since he came back to the Square, Alfie has been desperate to win Kat back. But now she is happily loved up with Phil Mitchell, it seems Alfie might be wasting his time.

Or is he?

Chris teased that Alfie will be returning to his cheeky ways over the Christmas season as he tries to impress his family: "We're shooting something for Christmas, which is very funny and sees Alfie trying his best to win Kat back and make his kids happy — but will he succeed?

"Deep down, Kat will always love Alfie — but there is so much dirty water under that bridge and, no matter how much she loves him, I don't think she can go back there at the moment."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.