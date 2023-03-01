EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale ALL cancelled tonight — here's why

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are all cancelled tonight to make way for The FA Cup.

This week's soaps will face a big schedule shake-up due to football coverage, meaning that EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes will all be on at different times throughout the week.

Tonight's episode (Wednesday, February 1) of EastEnders will not air as Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur in The FA Cup will air on BBC One from 7.30pm.

Instead, EastEnders will air its usual 30-minute episode tomorrow (Thursday, March 2) at 7.30pm and an additional special episode on Friday, March 3 at 7.30pm.

BBC iPlayer will be dropping this week's EastEnders episode at 6 am the day they air — so more than 12 hours ahead of when it is being shown on TV.

Emmerdale's Paddy Kirk is in turmoil as his mental health plummets. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Coronation Street and Emmerdale's episodes will be scrapped tonight to make way for the Manchester United v West Ham United FA Cup Football match at 7pm.

The Coronation Street hour-long episode will instead air tomorrow at 8pm on ITV1 and will air as normal on Friday at 8pm.

Emmerdale will also air tomorrow at 7pm on ITV1 for an hour and a special hour-long installment will be shown on Friday at 7pm.

Over the coming days, you can also look at our UK TV Guide which will include the latest information on where and when you can watch the soaps.

The world of soaps have already kicked off the drama for 2023, with EastEnders teasing a huge Christmas whodunnit in a special flashforward episode, while much-loved Emmerdale resident Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) wants to take his own life as he spirals into a deep depression.

In Coronation Street, Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) is experiencing a terrifying ordeal as she continues to be stalked by Justin (Andrew Still) — and things could take a dangerous turn when he breaks into her home.