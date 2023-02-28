Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy Midgeley in grave danger?

Daisy Midgeley is furious when Daniel dismisses her concerns in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Fearful that Justin may have found out the date of their wedding, Daisy Midgeley calls the venue and reschedules. The owner of the boutique calls the pub and tells a gutted Daisy that they’ve had a call from Justin accusing her of assault and they’re no longer prepared to lend her a dress as the publicity could damage their reputation. When Daniel makes light of it Daisy’s furious and storms off.

Back at No.1, she hears the doorbell and when she checks her app she’s horrified to see it’s Justin. She orders him to clear off but when she returns to the living room, she’s shocked to find him standing there having got in the back door. Will Justin attack a terrified Daisy?

A contrite Beth hands Fiz a letter for Hope, who reads it and promises to pass it on. Meanwhile, on Maria's advice, Beth sets out to remind Kirk that she’s a good person underneath. As she shows him some mementos from their relationship and tells him how much she loves him, Kirk’s touched but asks for more time.

Kirk gives Beth the cold shoulder. (Image credit: ITV)

Having had an awful night’s sleep and missed her lecture, Steve worries about Amy.

Unable to come up with an excuse, Amy agrees to meet Summer for a drink but when she realises Aaron is there too and has invited a mate, she makes excuses and leaves. Will Summer realise something is seriously wrong?

Will Summer work out what's wrong with Amy? (Image credit: ITV)

Aware that she’s been avoiding him lately, Faye agrees to a night out with her Dad. But when her phone buzzes with a message from Jackson, she quickly covers.

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 8pm.