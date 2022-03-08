EastEnders fans adore ‘stunning’ new set as Martin makes cheeky joke

Viewers were highly impressed during last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, March. 7) as the BBC soap showcased their brand new £87 million set.

Fans adored the clever way in which they introduced the new Albert Square by including an aerial shot showing off the modern and refreshed set, followed by a hilarious exchange between long-running characters Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

The clever script saw Martin make an amusing jibe at Sharon’s coat as a reference to the old set. In the opening scene, Sharon asked Martin if he liked her new coat saying, “So, Martin, you like?” as they left their house.

“Well, it just looks the same as the old one,” Martin replied, to which an amusingly shocked Sharon said: “Oi! This is quality. It’ll last years.”

“At least it doesn’t have that funny smell anymore,” Martin chimed in.

“Charming! See you later,” Sharon responded.

Martin didn't seem too keen on Sharon's coat! (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their delight at seeing the set for the first time, as well as the on-screen jokes alluding to it...

Loving the New #EastEnders Set, wow looks Great, Nice touch there from Martin & Sharon coming in First and Referencing the old set with her coat ❤@jimmybye & #LetitiaDean #BBC #BBC1 #Soap pic.twitter.com/ZngBn9Kb4zMarch 8, 2022 See more

Clever having Sharon and Martin start off the new set era seeing as they're the longest running characters on EE (minus Kathy) - smart choice! 👏🏼 #EastEndersMarch 7, 2022 See more

You know when you're a kid and get taken to Ikea and you're like: "If I could hide until after they lock up, I could live here happily for years..."? That's EXACTLY how I feel about the new #EastEnders set. It's stunning, please let me live there.March 8, 2022 See more

Check out #EastEnders showing off their new set in tonight’s addition. Looks so fresh, really enjoyed the the shooting specially opening scene.March 7, 2022 See more

The new EastEnders Set is amazing a lot still looks the same but a lot more modern the old one looked very tired #EastEndersMarch 7, 2022 See more

The new set has been built to accommodate more action sequences, with the BBC saying that it will enable improved HD filming and will also allow new areas to be explored on screen, giving writers, producers and directors more creative freedom.

Serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) will finally get his comeuppance for his horrific crimes this week, and the new set will be used for his ultimate showdown, which will involve a chase sequence and a huge stunt with him and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Toby revealed to What to Watch: “There are going to be some really tense moments, there is a pretty big stunt involved which we both had a lot of fun filming. Ultimately Whitney is fearless at this point, she has been trying to get Gray for a long time so there is a massive showdown that is really exciting. It was very fun playing them battling out together."

Time is up for Gray Atkins. (Image credit: BBC)

Last night's episode also saw Whitney break the news that Gray killed Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) to Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), setting off the chain of chaotic events that will unfold this week.

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings.