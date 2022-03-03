'EastEnders' — killer Gray's downfall to involve HUGE stunt and chase scene next week
By Grace Morris published
'EastEnders' serial killer Gray Atkins will finally be brought to justice for his crimes — but he won't go down without a fight.
EastEnders baddie Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) will finally get his comeuppance for his horrific crimes next week (beginning Monday, March. 7), with the ultimate showdown involving a chase sequence and a huge stunt.
A number of Walford residents are set to discover that Gray killed Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) and his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) in upcoming episodes, and it has been revealed that Gray will be involved in some daring scenes with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).
The soap’s production manager, Rona McKendrick teased to Radio Times: "In the fourth episode [of the week], there's a chase sequence – to show off as much of the new area as we possibly can.”
Fans of the show will know that the new area Rona is talking about is the soap’s £87 million new set, which has been built to accommodate more action sequences.
Viewers have watched Whitney Dean and Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) working together to take down Gray, but actor Toby has revealed that evil Gray will become even more dangerous as he starts to feel trapped...
“He’d go to any length to protect himself. He is very much a coward and will do whatever it takes to keep himself safe,” he said.
Toby has also hinted at a major stunt involving him and Whitney as he is finally brought to justice.
“There are going to be some really tense moments, there is a pretty big stunt involved which we both had a lot of fun filming. Ultimately Whitney is fearless at this point, she has been trying to get Gray for a long time so there is a massive showdown that is really exciting. It was very fun playing them battling out together."
A thrilling trailer has also been released by the soap as the truth finally comes out about Gray’s killer crimes.
One intense part of the teaser shows Gray’s new wife Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) telling Gray 'I know what you did' before she discovers that he's snatched their premature son from the hospital.
EastEnders continues tonight on BBC1 at 7:40pm — see our TV Guide for full listings
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.