EastEnders fans all agree there is one good thing that has come out of tragic Lola's final days

EastEnders fans all agree there has been one good thing to have come out of Lola's final days.

It’s been harrowing to watch dying Lola say her final goodbyes to friends and loved ones. But viewers all agree that seeing Honey Mitchell fight for her family, standing up to the bullies of the Square, has been a bright spot in an otherwise bleak run of episodes.

Things were especially heated in this yesterday's episode with Billy behind bars for smashing up the Minute Mart.

Knowing Lola could only have hours left for Billy to say a sad goodbye, Honey set about making sure her husband was released before it was too late.

After boldly standing up to Phil Mitchell and getting him on side, Honey set off to take on Nish.

With Phil by her side, Honey interrupted Mr Panesar's business meeting to explain that she needed him to withdraw his police statement so Billy could walk free. And when Nish refused, Honey threw his cold cup of coffee over him!

Honey was down but not out - she was not going to give up! So next, she went to see Suki, threatening to tell everyone about her trying to kiss Honey if she didn’t convince Nish to act. And that did the trick!

Suki managed to make Nish see sense - claiming it was all for the good of his business - and thanks to Honey Billy got home in time to share a moving moment with Lola.

The fans took to social media to declare their love for Honey - and her alter ego, actress Emma Barton.

"She is brilliant when she has to get tough," one impressed fan wrote.

"Fabulous from Emma," another fan agreed. "Honey with some fire in her belly when it comes to her family."

One fan simply called Honey "iconic"!

And others said they loved her in partnership with unlikely ally Phil Mitchell. One viewer even said they were "Walford's answer to Batman and Robin"!

How will Honey cope with the aftermath of Lola's death? One thing's for sure - we know she'll go to any lengths to protect her family and we can't wait to see it!

