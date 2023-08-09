EastEnders fans amazed at pensioner character’s athletic display: “I can’t do that and I’m 29!”

Viewers of EastEnders almost jumped out of their seats in excitement at a scene in Tuesday night's episode of the soap – as a veteran character wowed them with his athletic prowess when he unexpectedly leapt into action!

The scene came after Patrick Trueman failed to reunite with old flame Yolande, who had travelled from Birmingham to seek him out.

EastEnders Yolande and Patrick

Yolande seemed to have had a wasted trip. (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande had explained that her lover Anton had thrown her out, but with Patrick’s pride hurt at Yolande’s previous rejection of him, the pair argued and she stormed out.

Yolande later explained to Denise that Anton was manipulative and controlling in their relationship – but with no other option, she had now decided to go back to him. 

When Denise revealed this to Patrick, he quickly reassessed the situation. Admitting to Denise and his family that he loved Yolande, Patrick now faced a race against time to stop her leaving.

EastEnders Kim Patrick

Patrick confessed his mistake to his family. (Image credit: BBC)

With no time to lose, Patrick leapt from his seat and sprinted down Bridge Street towards Walford East tube station – and viewers were left aghast at how fast the pensioner could move at the grand old age of 82!

EastEnders Patrick

And he's off – Patrick leaps into action! (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders Patrick

It's a race for love for Patrick. (Image credit: BBC)

"How was Patrick (who is in his 80s) running better than I could?" gasped one, while another wondered if the character had been having "secret gym sessions."

One viewer bemoaned: "I can't even run like that at 29!".

Speedy Patrick caught Yolande in the nick of time (although he did have a bit of help from the much-younger Denzel, who got there moments before him to catch departing Yolande’s attention). Once there, Patrick – barely even out of breath – pleaded with Yolande, admitting that he was a “silly old man who let his pride get in the way.”

Patrick Trueman tells Yolande how he feels.

Patrick begged Yolande to give him another chnace. (Image credit: BBC)

With Yolande unsure, Patrick told her he’d wait in the Vic, where later there was celebration all round as Yolande arrived, Elaine giving her a drink on the house and raising a toast to welcome her home.

EastEnders Patrick and Yolande

Patrick was delighted when Yolande gave him a second chance (Image credit: BBC)

While Yolande warned Patrick that they “still had a lot to talk about”, it seems clear the pair are on a fast-track to a happy ending – all thanks to Patrick being a such a speedy mover!

