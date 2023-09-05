EastEnders fans aren't happy after another Christmas trailer drops!

EastEnders dropped another teaser trailer for the BIG Christmas storyline after last night's dramatic episode.

The trailer featured Stacey Slater, who was at the heart of the action in last night's thrilling ep.

But even though it's been months since the first trailer - featuring Denise Fox - aired, the fans weren't happy!

A new trailer dropped featuring Stacey (Image credit: BBC)

Last night's episode saw Stacey discover the truth about sinister Theo.

They were making pizza together, celebrating Theo landing a job at Walford High. Heavily pregnant Lily was upstairs, feeling poorly, and when Stacey took her some food Theo noticed a message on her phone from Martin.

Theo read the message Martin had sent (Image credit: BBC)

He and Eve had been talking to the receptionist at Theo's old school and discovered he'd driven another woman to suicide after his obsession with her got out of control.

Knowing the game was up, Theo turned Stacey's phone off, and fessed up to everything he'd done.

Stacey was shocked to hear what Theo was saying (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey couldn't believe her ears as he admitted he'd been her online client, he'd sent her the creepy gifts, and he'd broken into the house.

As Lily called for help, Stacey managed to get Theo out of the house, and locked the door.

But with Lil in labour - and Jean by her side - she ran to the kitchen for towels and discovered Theo had got back in!

Dramatic stuff.

Lily was in labour as Stacey dealt with Theo (Image credit: BBC)

And that wasn't all the action!

After the episode, a new trailer dropped for the exciting Christmas episode we've all been looking forward to since February!

Remember back then, we saw The Six - Stacey, Linda, Denise, Kathy, Suki and Sharon - in The Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

The flash forward episode seems ages ago now! (Image credit: BBC)

The women - some bloodied and bruised - were surrounding a body on the floor. Sharon felt the victim's pulse - revealing some snazzy cufflinks - and pronounced: "He's dead."

But who the victim is remains to be seen!

Since then we've had a trailer featuring Denise, aaaages ago, when she was at loggerheads with Ravi.

And now we've had Stacey's!

Stacey's trailer dropped (Image credit: BBC)

The super-short trailer features Ms Slater putting on lipstick in the mirror, on which is written 'in a flash'.

As the mirror cracks we see the words 'everything changes'.

And that's it!

Exciting stuff?

Well, the fans were a bit 'meh' about the whole thing!

In fact, they're already waiting for the next trailer to drop!

Stacey's trailer didn't give much away! (Image credit: BBC)

"Seriously want Suki's trailer now," said one dissatisfied fan. "Suki's next hopefully," agreed another.

"I can't wait for the Suki trailer," said another viewer.

And it's not just Suki's trailer the fans want to see. Others are desperate to find out what Linda will be up to!

"I want Linda Carter's trailer asap!!" demanded one viewer. "WE NEED LINDA'S," said another.

There is still a while to go before Christmas so there's plenty of time for those trailers to tease us more.

