EastEnders fans beg 'save our Shazza' after the Queen Vic explodes!

EastEnders fans are convinced the soap icon that is Sharon Watts could be in danger after the dramatic Queen Vic explosion.

But are they right?

Tuesday's 40th-anniversary episode of EastEnders was full of drama. First up was the reveal that it was Kathy who whacked Cindy with a shovel on Christmas Day!

And that was swiftly followed by Phil heading out into the Square, trying to find Ms Beale who he knew had nicked his gun. While over in the pub, Stacey poured her heart out to Martin and told him she still had feelings for him.

Reiss was lurking round the corner (Image credit: BBC)

But the action was just beginning because outside, Reiss was lurking. As Bianca went home from the wedding, not feeling in the party mood, Reiss arrived on the doorstep.

He claimed he wanted to give Sonia a card, but Bianca sent him packing and he got back into his car, upset and annoyed. Meanwhile, back in The Queen Vic, everyone was on the move! Stacey went into the loos to sort herself out after Martin had rejected her.

Lauren and Sonia went to the kitchen to find ice cream. And Sharon headed upstairs to dry her top after a drink was spilled. The scene was set!

Outside the pub, Cindy and Ian argued furiously over the revelation that Kathy had hit her — and the fact that she'd shot Ian in "self-defence".

He gave her a choice — either she could take some money and leave, or she could grass Kathy up and he'd fight hard to make sure his mum walked free. But as Cindy pondered the options, Reiss came screeching around the Square and Cindy shoved Ian in front of his car.

Reiss swerved into The Vic where gas canisters were being stored. And, well, you can guess what happened next.

George did his best but he was too late! (Image credit: BBC)

As George dashed across the Square to drag an unconscious Reiss from the car, flames were beginning to burn. And then the pub exploded in spectacular style!

Ian's alive because he sat up at the end of the episode and looked on in horror at what had happened.

However, the fans are worried about two characters, Martin Fowler and Sharon Watts.

the thought of both sharon and martin being dead, i can’t do this!!! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/X8XujYO18EFebruary 18, 2025

THE FACT SHARON IS UPSTAIRS IS SCARING ME. i am pleading with the bbc save our shazza #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/8WtHDmVghqFebruary 18, 2025

"The fact Sharon is upstairs is scaring me," admitted one worried viewer. "I am pleading with the BBC save our Shazza."

"Surely she's a goner..." wrote another.

#EastEnders sharon was upstairs oh my God surely shes a goner....🥺February 18, 2025

Omg I’ve just remembered Sharon went upstairs, surely they couldn’t kill her off? SURELY NOT #EastendersFebruary 18, 2025

Other fans pointed out that Sharon is a "legacy character" — one of the original cast members from 1985.

"Surely they couldn't kill her off?" wrote one viewer.

But as we've learned over the last 40 years of EastEnders — nothing is guaranteed when it comes to drama in Albert Square!

EastEnders continues tonight (Wednesday 19 February) at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.