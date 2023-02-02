EastEnders fans BEG soap writers to 'give Whitney a break' as she receives MORE devastating news

EastEnders fans want Whitney Dean to finally get some happiness.

EastEnders fans are begging the soap writers to give Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) a happy ending as she was hit with another devastating bombshell during last night's episode (Wednesday, February 1).

It was announced recently that Whitney and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) would have a heartbreaking baby storyline that will see their baby diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.

Whitney and Zack's relationship has already faced tough hardships after Zack was diagnosed with HIV. But in last night's emotional EastEnders episode, Whitney was told the traumatic news that she could lose her baby.

The market trader became worried about her baby's health when she had some spotting and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) went with her to the hospital to get checked out.

As the pair anxiously waited for the results from the baby scan, the expecting mum was left panicked when the nurse noticed something concerning on the scan and had to bring in a doctor to take a look.

Whitney was given some life-shattering news. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney was left devastated when the doctor told her that it appeared some of her baby's organs were developing on the outside of its body and that her baby may need surgery after its born to treat the condition.

Dr Lane offered Whitney a test to check if the birth defect had been caused by a genetic syndrome or condition.

"And what if it has?" Kat asked.

"I'm afraid that would be more serious," Dr Lane said.

"So, what are you saying? That she could lose the baby?" Kat replied.

It was then that Whitney was given another crushing blow as Dr Lane revealed that it could mean that her baby might not survive.

Unfortunately, Whitney's time in Walford has been shrouded in misery since she first stepped onto the Square in 2008. She has suffered from sexual abuse, had a miscarriage, had a string of failed engagements, been stalked and went on trial for murder and dated a serial killer who murdered her fiancé Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) amongst many more traumatic events.

Fans are demanding justice for Whitney and are begging the soap writers to leave her alone and give her some happiness...

Can the writers of #Eastenders please give Whitney a break 😰February 1, 2023 See more

Omg do these writers hate Whitney or what?? Give the girl a break #eastendersFebruary 1, 2023 See more

Can the #Eastenders writers leave Whitney alone! Let her have some happiness?!February 1, 2023 See more

Sat here crying again poor Whitney wish @bbceastenders would give her a break poor love she deserves some happiness, well done to @ShonaBM for playing Whitney so well #EastEndersFebruary 1, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.