FUMING EastEnders fans all have the same complaint about Zack's devastating diagnosis

Furious EastEnders fans were all saying the same thing about Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) nurse during last night's episode (Monday, January 16) after he tested positive for HIV.

Zack continued to spiral during last night's EastEnders after Brett told him last week that he had been diagnosed with HIV and that it's possible Zack could have it too since they shared needles in the past when taking steroids together.

And with Zack expecting a baby with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), he's terrified that they could have it too.

In last night's episode, the pressure got too much for Zack and he exploded at Walford East after Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) criticised him for not going to Whitney's baby scan.

He accidentally smashed a glass and cut himself, before refusing to let anyone tend to his wound and running out of the restaurant as he was scared that his blood could pass on the virus to others.

He harshly rejected his dream job opportunity of becoming head chef and insulted the Panesar family.

Meanwhile, when he returned home, his sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) got in contact with Brett's old gym and was about to break the news to Zack about what she had heard.

Zack thought she was going to tell him that she knew everything, but instead, she revealed that Brett and Zack had attacked a man and put him in hospital, telling Zack that he had "blood on his hands".

Believing that he had started using steroids again, Zack was quick to refuse her accusations and a concerned Sharon was eager to know what was wrong.

The pair soon had a heart-to-heart and Sharon encouraged him to take responsibility for his actions, which made Zack go and get tested.

As an anxious Zack waited for the results, fans were distracted by how despondent and uncompassionate the nurse was being when he asked her questions about HIV.

And soon, he received the heartbreaking diagnosis that he was HIV positive, but viewers were outraged by how the nurse told him the devastating news.

"Erm, sorry...you are HIV positive," she bluntly told him.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their anger over the nurse's lack of empathy and were fuming with how the soap portrayed the medical professional...

What was with that nurse?! Having the medical professional to help Zack be portrayed like that is a terrible choice by @bbceastenders! That will not encourage people to get tested! 😠 James Farrar continues to be excellent as Zack though! #EastEndersJanuary 16, 2023 See more

#eastenders am i the only one who feels like the nurse at end wasn't being very informative towards zack? he was asking questions and she'd just look up like 'why are you asking?'... idk felt wrong considering he was nervousJanuary 16, 2023 See more

that nurse told zack he had hiv in the worst way possible like what happened to empathy? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/xq59BednhqJanuary 17, 2023 See more

The nurse telling Zack he's HIV positive in the exact same tone that the staff in Greggs use when they're telling you the sausage rolls aren't hot #EastEndersJanuary 16, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues Wednesday, January 18 at 7:30pm on BBC One.