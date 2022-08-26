EastEnders fans call for a Rainie and Stuart spin-off after their emotional exit

EastEnders viewers want a Rainie (Tanya Franks) and Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) spin-off after their bittersweet exit during last night’s episode (Thursday, August 25).

Since arriving in EastEnders in 2018, Stuart’s life in Walford has been nothing short of emotional, with being diagnosed with breast cancer, suffering from postnatal depression and his wife, Rainie leaving the Square with their baby Roland.

Stuart’s mental health spiralled recently and he held a doctor’s surgery hostage, but he was happy to see Rainie make a dramatic return to help him.

The couple rekindled their relationship and Rainie was determined to support Stuart through his postnatal depression.

During last night’s episode, the couple agreed to have a fresh start after Stuart reassessed his future and all of the setbacks that were holding him back in the Square.

Before leaving, Stuart tried to make amends with the people who he had hurt due to his recent behaviour.

Rainie and Stuart decided to leave the drama of Walford behind and start afresh. (Image credit: BBC)

However, it backfired when a furious Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) shouted at him for giving the drugs he had bought to Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) to stop him from taking them, which eventually got Jack’s daughter, Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) hospitalised after she took them.

Despite Jack telling Rainie to leave him, Rainie still wanted them to have a new life away together from Walford and stole a hearse in revenge for Stuart being fired from his job at the funeral parlour.

Rainie and Stuart left the Square in a stolen hearse! (Image credit: BBC)

After packing their belongings in the back, Stuart said an emotional farewell to his brother, Callum (Tony Clay) and nan Vi (Gwen Taylor) as well as the Taylor family.

The pair drove off in the stolen hearse, excited for their future ahead and finally getting their happily ever after.

Now that the soap couple have left the Square for good, fans are desperate for a spin-off show to see how they get on with their new life in North London…

I'd be fully up for a Stuart and Rainie comedy drama spin-off set at an undertaker's. #EastEndersAugust 25, 2022 See more

What we need now is "Stuart and Rainie", the spin-off series. I would love to see how they get on in north London #EastEndersAugust 25, 2022 See more

I would totally watch a Stuart and Rainie spin off show! #EastEnders @RickyChamp1August 25, 2022 See more

@RickyChamp1 and @TanyaFranksRuns brought such truth and heart to two infinitely complex characters. Stuart and Rainie's partnership was quite simply genius. I've never rooted for a fictional family so much. I'll miss seeing them grow. Spin off?? 😋 @bbceastenders #EastEndersAugust 26, 2022 See more

