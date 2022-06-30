EastEnders fans devastated after Rainie Highway exits the soap in tear-jerking scenes

By published

EastEnders viewers were gutted to see Rainie Highway leave Walford after everything she had been through with her husband Stuart.

Rainie Highway in EastEnders
EastEnders watchers were crushed by Rainie Highway's sad departure. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers were heartbroken during last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 29) after Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) unexpectedly left the Square in heartbreaking scenes.

Recently, her husband Stuart (Ricky Champ) has been suffering with postnatal depression after the birth of his son Roland and has been struggling to bond with him.

Stuart has since reached his breaking point and gave Roland back to his biological mother Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), which left Rainie devastated.

With Stuart no longer able to cope with fatherhood and having a breakdown, he has been sleeping on a park bench.

Last night’s EastEnders episode saw Rainie confront him over his behaviour and offered to talk to him in an attempt to rekindle their relationship.

However, Stuart refused and Rainie stormed off, before an annoyed Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) told him that Rainie was planning to leave Walford.

Rainie Highway talks to Stuart Highway

Rainie tried to reach out to Stuart. (Image credit: BBC)

As Karen tried to give him supportive words, Stuart snapped back at her and was adamant that he didn’t have postnatal depression.

Later, Rainie was with Roland at Karen and Bernie’s (Clair Norris) house, where Karen offered to bring Stuart in so the couple could have one last talk before she left.

But, as Karen tried to convince Stuart to speak with Rainie, he refused.

A devastated Rainie had given up on her husband and decided to start a new life as a single mum.

It was an emotional scene as Rainie was waved off by Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), Karen, Bernie, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) as she got into a cab with Roland.

Rainie Highway leaves in the back of a taxi

Rainie waved a sad goodbye to the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart sobbed as he watched his wife and child drive away from a distance.

A source told Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab) that Rainie had been written out of the soap for storyline purposes, but didn’t rule out her return in the future.

The source said: “Rainie has always been a character that has come and gone in the show for stints and the story naturally reached a point where the character had an ending of sorts.”

Devastated fans were gutted by her sad exit and hoped to see her return at some point in the future…

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

Grace Morris
Grace Morris

Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.


You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series. 