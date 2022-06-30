EastEnders fans devastated after Rainie Highway exits the soap in tear-jerking scenes

EastEnders viewers were heartbroken during last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 29) after Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) unexpectedly left the Square in heartbreaking scenes.

Recently, her husband Stuart (Ricky Champ) has been suffering with postnatal depression after the birth of his son Roland and has been struggling to bond with him.

Stuart has since reached his breaking point and gave Roland back to his biological mother Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris), which left Rainie devastated.

With Stuart no longer able to cope with fatherhood and having a breakdown, he has been sleeping on a park bench.

Last night’s EastEnders episode saw Rainie confront him over his behaviour and offered to talk to him in an attempt to rekindle their relationship.

However, Stuart refused and Rainie stormed off, before an annoyed Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) told him that Rainie was planning to leave Walford.

Rainie tried to reach out to Stuart. (Image credit: BBC)

As Karen tried to give him supportive words, Stuart snapped back at her and was adamant that he didn’t have postnatal depression.

Later, Rainie was with Roland at Karen and Bernie’s (Clair Norris) house, where Karen offered to bring Stuart in so the couple could have one last talk before she left.

But, as Karen tried to convince Stuart to speak with Rainie, he refused.

A devastated Rainie had given up on her husband and decided to start a new life as a single mum.

It was an emotional scene as Rainie was waved off by Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths), Karen, Bernie, Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) as she got into a cab with Roland.

Rainie waved a sad goodbye to the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

Stuart sobbed as he watched his wife and child drive away from a distance.

A source told Metro.co.uk (opens in new tab) that Rainie had been written out of the soap for storyline purposes, but didn’t rule out her return in the future.

The source said: “Rainie has always been a character that has come and gone in the show for stints and the story naturally reached a point where the character had an ending of sorts.”

Devastated fans were gutted by her sad exit and hoped to see her return at some point in the future…

Im so devastated Rainie has left, tbh i didnt expect it, it wasnt till everyone was gathered on the street round her taxi i was like "no, surely not.." @TanyaFranksRuns thank you for everything you've been amazing💜#eastendersJune 29, 2022 See more

Devastated that Rainie has left, I really hope they bring her back for Stuart’s exit later this year #EastEndersJune 29, 2022 See more

Really don’t no what to say loved #Rainie and little #Roland to and knowing Stuart’s leaving is truely so sad heartbreaking to be honest I can not think what’s gonna happen when Stuart leaves hope he talks to Callum #TheHighways love the family it’s gonna be broken #Eastenders 💔 https://t.co/xaaipOTO2lJune 29, 2022 See more

I'm gonna miss these two #stainie #EastEnders . Gutted Rainie has gone and Stuart is on his way out too 😭. pic.twitter.com/z9zX8ZgRYdJune 29, 2022 See more

I'll miss Rainie Highway so much. What an incredible journey it's been for Rainie. Watching her from when she was in the middle of her drug addiction to where she is now she's come such a long way. Rainie I'll miss you so much. #EastEnders @TanyaFranksRuns has been incredible 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/gR2KNtdDl1June 29, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.