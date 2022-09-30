EastEnders fans 'can't stop watching' sweet 'Ballum' scene between former couple Ben and Callum
EastEnders viewers went wild for 'Ballum' during last night's episode (Thursday, September 29) after fan-favourite couple Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) shared a touching moment. Now fans are begging for the former lovers to reconcile and rekindle their relationship.
The EastEnders couple's relationship broke down in recent months after Callum mistakenly thought that Ben had an affair with Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan). In reality, Lewis had sexually assaulted Ben which led to him using drink and drugs to cope with the trauma.
Callum was supportive after Ben told him about the ordeal and even suggested that they get back together, but Ben turned him down thinking that he wasn't good enough for him.
Now with Ben seemingly recovering and in a much better place since reporting the attack to the police, it's undeniable that the pair still have feelings for each other.
During last night's episode, Ben's daughter Lexi asked Callum if she could interview him about his job for a school project at the café.
Callum agreed and Ben couldn't help himself but joke about Callum's responses to one of Lexi's question, which led to a cute exchange when Callum showed Lexi a pair of handcuffs.
"Can people escape them?" an amazed Lexi asked him.
"No!" Callum said.
"Yes, they can, actually. I'll show you when he's not here," Ben remarked.
Callum was doubtful that he was telling the truth and they playfully squabbled over the handcuffs so that Ben could prove he could actually escape them.
The pair laughed as they fought over the handcuffs, which led to a sweet moment where they ended up accidentally holding hands.
However, the awkwardness was too much for Ben and he suggested that he and Lexi leave the café.
Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) followed close behind, but not before giving Callum a knowing look at his and Ben's undeniable chemistry. Will she help Ben and Callum reunite?
Fans couldn't get enough of the 'Ballum' scene and were in love with their subtle exchange...
Can't stop watching this! The chemistry is still strong! ❤️ #Ballum #EastEnders @tony_clay76 @MaxBowden pic.twitter.com/oaGeZF39FjSeptember 29, 2022
The Slightest touch and I they go crazy with desire #ballum this is the moment that we’ve waited for the start of the road back to one another #Ballum #BenandCallum🫶 🌈🥹#EastEnders #BallumWillReunite pic.twitter.com/82qhHrBQudSeptember 30, 2022
Couldn’t get it out of my thought. Definitely gonna let this live rent free in my head for quite a while. (or more than that!) Never have expected to get to see this scene. 😆 #Ballum #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/XxWzWKQweoSeptember 30, 2022
How is everyone after last night? 🥰 #Ballum #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/KQjIn3Ot4NSeptember 30, 2022
crying over Ballum BRB🥺🥺 #eastenders #ballumSeptember 30, 2022
EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.
