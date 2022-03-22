EastEnders fans confused as Jean's legendary 'sausage surprise' dish is replaced

EastEnders favourite Jean Slater seems to have a new signature dish!

Move over Sausage Surprise, there's a new signature dish in EastEnders!

EastEnders viewers were asking a hilarious question after last night’s episode (Monday, March. 21) regarding Jean Slater’s (Gillian Wright) signature dish — and it no longer seems to be Sausage Surprise.

During last night’s episode, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) had become very worried about her mum’s mental wellbeing, but there was one part of the episode that had caught the fans attention.

Stacey found an excited Jean preparing a meal in the kitchen, but Stacey seemed unimpressed by her early start.

“Mum, it’s, like, stupid o’clock in the morning!” Stacey said.

As Jean filled a basket with fish, Jean replied that she couldn’t sleep because she was thinking about how Arthur needed to know the truth about what happened to his father, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) who was brutally murdered by evil Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Stacey was less than pleased with her comment and responded: “You weren’t thinking about him when you and Harvey ran off to the London Eye like a couple of tourists, were you?”

There's a new signature dish in town. (Image credit: BBC)

“Of course I was! And I will not be made to feel guilty for me and Harvey sneaking some time away from this oppressive place! I’ve got a lot to do today,” Jean exclaimed.

Stacey made a jibe asking Jean if she and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) were going to Paris next.

“Don’t be ridiculous!” Jean replied, “Harvey is going to visit Aaron and he’s worried about it, so I’m making Aaron a fishy basket,”

Later on, Jean managed to catch Harvey and Dana (Barbara Smith) before they left to visit the prison.

“Oh, I’m so glad I caught you! I got up early to do this. My signature dish. Fishy Basket,” she said, handing over her cuisine.

Jean’s legendary signature dish, Sausage Surprise, has had a lot of amusement from fans over the years and has become an iconic part of her character, but it seems that viewers are now questioning why her Sausage Surprise specialty had been changed...

What. But your speciality is Sausage Surprise, Jean! 😯 #EastEndersMarch 21, 2022 See more

Isn't Jean's signature dish 'Sausage Surprise'? #EastEndersMarch 21, 2022 See more

I thought Jean's signature dish was sausage surprise? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/5evGATZ405March 21, 2022 See more

Jean's new signature dish - The Fishey Basket succeeding Sausage Surprise #eastendersMarch 21, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs tonight on BBC One at 7:30pm.