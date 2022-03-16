EastEnders on-location images see Jean Slater in a wedding dress — but who is she marrying?

EastEnders star Gillian Wright was seen filming scenes as Jean Slater at a theme park wearing a wedding dress.

Gillian Wright, who plays EastEnders favourite Jean Slater was spotted filming scenes for the soap at the Adventure Island theme park in Southend on Tuesday, March. 15.

Jean was pictured running through the park in a wedding dress, looking visibly panicked, but who is she running from and why is she wearing a wedding dress? Could she be marrying new man Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) despite only being together for a few weeks?

Over recent episodes, Jean’s daughter Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), has become worried about Jean’s deteriorating mental health and has expressed concerns over her mum’s welfare.

Jean, who has bipolar, has recently pursued a relationship with Harvey and it seems her mental health may be getting worse after she stole money from Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to fund a trip away.

But now it seems that Jean will flee Walford, with Stacey and former son-in-law Martin Fowler (James Bye) giving chase.

In upcoming episodes, Jean pressures Stacey into telling Arthur the truth about his father, Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), after they recently discovered that he was murdered by serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith).

Jean is dressed in a wedding gown, but is she tying the knot? (Image credit: Avpics/Alamy Live News)

Later on, Stacey is increasingly worried about Jean’s condition and is anxious when Jean tells her that she is planning a surprise for the children.

Stacey is horrified when Jean blocks the market by buying a bouncy castle for the kids and Jean soon jumps into the bouncy castle herself, keen on joining in on the fun.

Who is Jean running from? (Image credit: Avpics/Alamy Live News)

However, things soon take a turn for the worst when Jean accidentally hurts her grandson Arthur and a mortified Stacey attempts to evict Jean from the bouncy castle.

Things only get worse when Harvey decides to join Jean, which angers Stacey as she feels as though he doesn’t really understand Jean’s condition.

The mother and daughter’s relationship is set to become even more strained when Stacey bans Jean from seeing the children until she’s seen a doctor, which sparks a huge row.

After Jean confronts Kat about Stacey’s demand, Jean manages to escape to the tube station with Arthur and tells him what happened to Kush.

With the help of Martin, Stacey finds Jean and Arthur, but is destroyed by what Jean has done, will the pair ever manage to move forward from this?

EastEnders airs Monday -Thursday on BBC One at 7:30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.