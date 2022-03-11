EastEnders fans praise 'best episode' EVER as Gray finally gets his comeuppance

EastEnders fans hailed last night's episode as one of the 'best' they'd seen.

EastEnders viewers applauded last night’s episode (Thursday, March. 10), branding it one of the 'best episodes' they’ve seen after killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) was finally brought to justice.

It was an intense episode for EastEnders last night as Gray attempted to escape Walford after the residents discovered the truth about his horrific crimes. His wife, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) had also managed to get Gray’s confession of murdering his previous wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), while on the phone to 999.

A furious Gray violently assaulted Chelsea and fled the house to get his two children and premature son, Jordan who he was hiding at Karen Taylor’s (Lorraine Stanley) house. Initially, Karen believed he was innocent, despite being told the news by Mitch (Roger Griffiths) that it was true that Gray had murdered their daughter, Chantelle.

But, things soon took a vicious turn when Gray returned to take his children away but Karen refused to let him take them. A sadistic Gray soon admitted to killing Chantelle and threatened Karen, saying that she would end up the same way as Chantelle if she didn’t let him take his children and run.

Arming herself with a baseball bat, she attempted to hit him but lost her footing. Instead, she smashed her window with an ashtray and screamed for help to the police officers who were searching for him.

He soon escaped and ended up at the Queen Vic where he bumped into Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), who attacked him and then tried to kill him. Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) stopped Shirley from killing him, pleading that he couldn’t lose her, but Gray viciously hit Shirley over the head, leaving her bleeding out and unconscious.

Shirley Carter fell victim to evil Gray. (Image credit: BBC)

After a beating from Mick, Gray fled again, but was soon spotted by Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and he climbed up some scaffolding to a rooftop, where he stood over a bridge at the edge of a rail track contemplating to jump.

Whitney soon caught up to him and bombarded him with insults, but when he attempted to jump, Whitney was adamant that he would spend the rest of his life in prison and held onto him tightly, refusing to let him go.

Whitney refused to let Gray jump from the bridge. (Image credit: BBC)

As he clung onto the edge of the railings, he goaded Whitney to let him go by confessing that he had killed her fiancé Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), but she still held on. Gray attempted to pull Whitney down with him, until hero Mitch came to save Whitney and pulled Gray back over the edge, after he spotted Gray hanging from the bridge.

The Square watched as Gray was arrested by the police, and fans on Twitter hailed the episode as one of the best ever.

Still can’t get over last night’s episode. Probably the best episode I’ve ever seen #eastendersMarch 11, 2022 See more

Last nights episode was the best episode I have seen in nearly 2 Years absolutely unbelievable well done to everyone involved 👏👏 #EastEndersMarch 11, 2022 See more

#EastEnders just watched again but ngl this was the BEST episode since the queen vic boat party crash in 2020March 11, 2022 See more

@bbceastenders #EastEnders I’ve been an Eastenders fan for 20 years. I live in New York City (thank god for Brit Box!). Tonight was one of the best episodes ever! @_TobyAlexander played an amazing part. Oh and never mess with Shirley, Mitch, Mick, Chelsea, Karen or Whitney.March 11, 2022 See more

#EastEnders The best episode in a very very long time 👌🏽March 11, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday, March. 14 at 7:30 pm.