'EastEnders' fans demand Gray doesn’t die after ultimate showdown with Kheerat

'EastEnders' fans want Gray Atkins to be punished for his crimes after Kheerat Panesar left him brutally injured.

EastEnders viewers have demanded that serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) doesn’t die and instead must suffer for his crimes after getting a head injury during a scuffle with Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) which left him unconscious.

During last night’s episode (Monday, Feb. 21) Gray lured Kheerat to his house by lying that his baby son Jordan was seriously ill and that he needed a lift to the hospital. But, when they sat down for a drink as a break from the chaos, things took a sinister turn.

Kheerat carried on the ruse of pretending to be Gray’s friend and encouraged him to open up about how he was feeling in hopes to get Gray to admit that he killed his wife, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

Fans of the soap will know that Gray is also responsible for killing Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

As Gray started to hint that he had done 'bad things' and 'let people down', he handed over the envelope he was sent to Kheerat, containing the printouts of Chantelle discussing the abuse she suffered by Gray on a forum.

“These came in the post. Someone out there thinks I killed Chantelle. And you know what? They’re right,” Gray admitted. Unbeknownst to him, it’s actually Kheerat who has been taunting Gray by sending him messages pretending to be Chantelle.

Things started to get tense between Gray and Kheerat. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, when Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) asked Gray’s wife, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) if Jordan was okay after hearing that he had to be put back on the ventilator, Chelsea was baffled as to what she was talking about, saying that Jordan was actually doing really well and is on great form.

Whitney soon realised that Gray was up to something evil and rushed over to his house, in an attempt to warn Kheerat.

Back in the house, Gray and Kheerat continued their conversation, with Gray saying: “She had so much to deal with, with the house, and the kids…I was never there for her. And when she needed me the most, when she was lying, right there, I wasn’t even there for her then. And that’s what this is all about. Someone out there knows what I was like back then. They’re taunting me.”

Gray began asking Kheerat who he thinks the person sending him the messages could be, but it soon became obvious that Gray knew it was Kheerat and had a menacing plan for him.

Kheerat wasn't holding back in exposing murderer Gray. (Image credit: BBC)

Once he admitted to being the troll, Kheerat taunted Gray by using what he had said about Jordan against him.

“You don’t deserve Jordan, you said so yourself, not five minutes ago, and you know what? Out of everything that you’ve said to me since I got here, I think you actually meant that.”

“Don’t you dare bring him into this,” Gray seethed, his anger clearly making an appearance.

Gray's anger soon turned into uncontrollable rage. (Image credit: BBC)

Gray was adamant that the abuse was all lies, but he then attacked Kheerat after he provoked him to admit what he did.

As the pair brutally fought each other, Kheerat defended himself and hit Gray over the head with a bottle, which left Gray bleeding out on the floor and unconscious.

Fans at home are adamant that Gray shouldn’t be killed off as he needs to suffer for his crimes and be sent to prison…

Gray can't just go and die like that, I wanna see him go down #EastEndersFebruary 22, 2022 See more

Don’t let Gray die this way. I want him to admit to killing Chantelle, Tina and Kush, then suffer #EastEndersFebruary 21, 2022 See more

ain’t no way Gray just gets to die! I want him dragged through the mud #EastEndersFebruary 21, 2022 See more

No but sorry, he can’t die!! CHANTELLE? TINA? KUSH?? WAKE UP GRAY and answer to your crimes!! #EastEndersFebruary 21, 2022 See more

Please don't make Gray die! #EastEndersFebruary 21, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.