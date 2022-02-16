‘EastEnders’ fans rejoice as Kheerat FINALLY gets revenge on killer Gray

'EastEnders' fans are supporting Kheerat Panesar in trying to expose killer Gray Atkins.

EastEnders viewers were rooting for Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) during last night’s episode (Tuesday, Feb. 15) as he got revenge on serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith), which has left him rattled and fearing that he may be exposed for his wife’s murder.

Both Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Kheerat have been working together to expose Gray for the murder of his wife, Chantelle Atkins (Jessica Plummer) who suffered vile abuse by him.

They have also been trying to rescue Gray’s new wife, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), from his abuse as she struggles to cope with her premature baby, Jordan, and deal with Gray’s manipulation.

Fans of the soap will also know that Gray is also responsible for killing Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White).

Kheerat has been targeting Gray, leaving the killer spooked. (Image credit: BBC)

Whitney discovered the abuse Chantelle suffered through finding her posts on a forum, but Kheerat told her that she couldn’t go to the police until they had concrete evidence.

However, after a while, Whitney couldn’t wait any longer and decided she needed to take action and go to the police. Instead, the officer batted it off as her having an obsession with him and didn’t pursue the case further.

Kheerat was annoyed with her going to the police due to having insufficient evidence, but Whitney was adamant that they had to do something, which made Kheerat spring into action in a chilling way in last night’s episode.

Gray soon starts receiving sinister emails from his murdered wife ‘Chantelle’ which leaves him horrified — with Kheerat being the culprit of the messages.

Gray was sent ominous messages by his murdered wife Chantelle Atkins. (Image credit: BBC)

Later on, Gray opens up to Kheerat about the menacing messages he’s been receiving and Kheerat soon strikes again when he leaves an envelope on Gray’s doorstep containing the evidence that Gray was abusing Chantelle, which left him terrified.

Recently, there was a hint that Gray could face his final showdown, could this be the time that he finally gets his comeuppance? Or will Kheerat become Gray’s next victim once he discovers the truth of who is trolling him?

Fans at home were ecstatic to see Kheerat targeting Gray and applauded Kheerat for scaring him...

Absolutely brilliant Kheerat!! #EastEndersFebruary 16, 2022 See more

Oooohhhhh Kheerat has rattled Gray big time 😂👏 #EastEnders @bbceastendersFebruary 15, 2022 See more

We are HERE for Kheerat’s trolling of Gray. #EastEndersFebruary 15, 2022 See more

he's only gone and printed chantelle's forum posts. get him kheerat #eastendersFebruary 15, 2022 See more

Gray is being messed with...YESSS KHEERAT!!!!!!!!!#NeighbourhoodWatts #EastEndersFebruary 15, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.