'EastEnders' hints at final showdown for killer Gray with new teaser pictures

EastEnders have released some teaser images of Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) and an eagle-eyed fan has spotted one important clue that could point to a shocking showdown for the serial killer.

The promo shots show Gray wearing a hoodie and grey t-shirt, which just so happen to be the same clothes he wore when he killed Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) by pushing him in front of a tube train in April last year.

A fan noticed that Gray Atkins is wearing the same clothes he wore to kill Kush Kazemi last year. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron)

A fan spotted this hint when replying to a tweet of the new promo shots of the characters, saying: “Lovely pics of @Barbarasmith0 and @RickyChamp1. Gray is in the same clothes he wore when he killed Kush I see 🤣😬 #EastEnders.”

Lovely pics of @Barbarasmith0 and @RickyChamp1. Gray is in the same clothes he wore when he killed Kush I see 🤣😬 #EastEnders.February 14, 2022 See more

Followed by another tweet, which read: “Yes looking at next week's spoilers through the EE website it looks like Gray could die next week 😬😬 #EastEnders. Didn't want this to be the outcome Gray needs to go to prison where the relevant people affected can get justice.”

Yes looking at next week's spoilers through the EE website it looks like Gray could die next week 😬😬 #EastEnders. Didn't want this to be the outcome Gray needs to go to prison where the relevent people affected can get justice.February 14, 2022 See more

Could this be a hint that Gray’s killing days are coming to a shock climax, or perhaps he is going to kill again?

As well as Kush, Gray is also responsible for killing his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) and Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White), whose body was seen hidden recently at the Argee Bhajee, just waiting to be unearthed.

Gray murdered Kush last year by pushing him in front of a tube train - wearing the same t-shirt and hoodie from the promo pictures. (Image credit: BBC)

In the promo photos Gray is suspiciously holding onto his wedding ring, could this be a clue that his new wife, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) will fall into the grisly hands of Gray?

Fans have been worried that Chelsea will be Gray’s next victim, despite Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Kheerat Panesar’s (Jaz Deol) help in trying to rescue Chelsea from Gray’s abuse.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been struggling to cope with her premature baby, Jordan, while dealing with Gray’s manipulation. Will she manage to help Whitney and Kheerat bring Gray to justice before he kills again?

EastEnders continues tonight at 8:00pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.