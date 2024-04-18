EastEnders fans demand REVENGE for Yolande after harrowing scenes

EastEnders fans have praised actress Angela Wynter, who plays Yolande Trueman, after yesterday's harrowing scenes.

Yolande was sexually assaulted by Pastor Clayton.

And many viewers seem to have already decided that fan fave Yolande needs to get revenge in a VERY specific way!

Yolande was hoping the fundraiser would be a success (Image credit: BBC)

It was the day of the church fundraising event in yesterday's episode. Yolande and the pastor had been working hard on the event and everyone was hoping it would be a great day.

At first, everything seemed to be going smoothly.

But when Yolande was in the storage room, gathering some bits, Pastor Clayton followed her, locking the door behind him.

He sexually assualted Yolande, leaving her dreadfully distressed, though trying to hide it.

Yolande told Elaine what had happened (Image credit: BBC)

Yolande fled the community centre and found sanctuary in the launderette, where Elaine tracked her down.

Realising something was terribly wrong, Elaine managed to get her friend to open up and Yolande told her what had happened.

As Yolande recounted her own experience, viewers watched flashbacks to other women the pastor had assaulted and raped in the past.

It was harrowing, gripping television, with actresses Angela Wynter and Harriet Thorpe, who plays Elaine, bringing everything to the scenes.

The EastEnders fans were impressed by the heartbreaking episode and took to social media to praise the storyline, the writing and the acting.

You cannot tell me that if Angela Wynter delivered this performance in a 9pm drama it wouldn't be BAFTA-nominated. Give her her flowers! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Mb0g0CYcXwApril 17, 2024 See more

"You cannot tell me that if Angela Wynter delivered this performance in a 9pm drama it wouldn't be BAFTA-nominated," wrote one wowed fan.

Another said: "Can we praise #EastEnders for shining light on sexual harassment."

Can we praise #EastEnders for shining light on sexual harassment, sexism and the struggles women face stepping forward to expose men who are “trusted”. Especially within the Church. pic.twitter.com/LKFu7nFE2RApril 17, 2024 See more

Elaine begged Yolande to tell the police, but she said she wouldn't be believed. And she also refused to tell Patrick, worrying he'd go after the pastor and end up in trouble himself.

And the fans, worried they wouldn't see Pastor Clayton face justice, were busy planning their own revenge.

In a very EastEnders-style response, they called on The Six to take murderous vengeance on the pastor!

My blood is boiling watching Yolande & the flashbacks to other victims I wanna see the pastor under the cafe too please #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/WGk2Xhit42April 17, 2024 See more

"I wanna see the pastor under the cafe too please," begged one viewer

Another shared a picture of The Six, commenting: "I know exactly who can sort out Pastor Clayton."

And others begged for The Six to "reunite and kill the abysmal Pastor!"

I want The Six to reunite and kill the abysmal Pastor asap! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/4m5nxl7Mn9April 17, 2024 See more

The Six needs to reunite for Yolande #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/8YB3DY28OCApril 17, 2024 See more

I know exactly who can sort out Pastor Clayton #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/SbcKL9t6clApril 17, 2024 See more

While we definitely want Pastor Clayton to pay for his crimes, perhaps it would be better to see him face justice a more legal way? What do you think?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check our TV Guide for more information.