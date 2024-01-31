EastEnders fans demand the return of show LEGEND!

EastEnders fans are desperate to see one legendary character return to stir up trouble in Walford.

With Jack Branning and Stacey Slater having rekindled their fling, fans are keen to see Max Branning come back to Albert Square!

This week's episodes saw Jack seek comfort with Stacey after his wife Denise's odd behaviour spiralled.

Of course, Jack has no idea that Denise is struggling with nightmares and hallucinations after the dramatic events of Christmas Day.

Instead, he thinks she's simply checked out and no longer cares about her family.

As Jack left Stacey's bed in the early hours, he told her he wanted their affair to continue.

Jack & Stacey in bed together while Denise is on her own 💔 So Evil! #Eastenders

But the fans aren't keen on the ill-advised romance.

After all, Stacey's already been married to one Branning - Bradley - and had a steamy affair with his dad, Max. Who just happens to be Jack's brother.

One viewer even called their hook-up "evil"!

But the viewers reckon this latest mistake by the Slater mum could be a way of bringing Max back to the Square. Especially as his daughter Lauren recently returned and now knows that Linda's little girl Annie is her half-sister.

"What if Max Branning actually returns?" mused one fan.

"What if Max Branning actually returns?" mused one fan.

While others said they thought the Jack and Stacey affair could have more "juice" if it caused Max to come back.

And some fans just wanted to see the Branning brothers fight!

The only way this Jack and Stacey affair will have any juice is if Denise finds comfort in someone else or Max Branning returns #Eastenders

bring max branning back NOW! i need the branning brothers brawl like back in 2008 #EastEnders

Actor Jake Wood, who played Max, hasn't mentioned a return to EastEnders. But he sent fans into a frenzy when he posted a showreel on his Instagram page, featuring an emotional clip from the show.

Fans queued up to add comments begging him to return, while his EastEnders co-stars, including Jac Jossa who plays Lauren, and Jo Joyner, who played his wife, Tanya Branning, praised his talents.

But frustratingly, Jake didn't add any clues about a potential Max return! So we'll just have to wait and see.

A post shared by Jake Wood (@mrjakewood) A photo posted by on

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.