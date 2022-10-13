EastEnders fans divided after iconic end credits are REPLACED

By Grace Morris
published

EastEnders viewers had very different reactions to the one-off special end credits.

EastEnders credits showing parts of London underwater to promote Frozen Planet II
EastEnders promoted the final episode of Frozen Planet II with a special end credits twist. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers feelings were split during last night's episode (Wednesday, October 12) after the soap aired a new take of the iconic EastEnders map to promote the final episode of Frozen Planet II.

The image aired after the end credits, which showed the soap's map of London flooded to show the River Thames bursting its banks, with parts of the city plunged underwater. This was to show a hypothetical scenario of what some parts of London could potentially look like in the future if the effects of climate change continue and sea levels keep rising.

The transformed credits then zoomed out to show a satellite image of the Arctic, with Sir David Attenborough highlighting the issue that melting ice could one day impact us all close to home.

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said: “Over the course of Frozen Planet II, we have encountered some of the world’s most remarkable animals and discovered some of the challenges they face due to a warming climate. 

"As we get ready for the final episode of the series, I hope this striking image will remind viewers that what happens in the coldest parts of the world directly impacts us here in the UK.”

If you missed out on seeing the one-off special, you can watch it in the clip below...

However, EastEnders fans were divided over this one-off special twist, with some rather disappointed at the anticlimactic wait for the end credits and one even saying that they thought it would be the soap's Christmas trailer...

On the other hand, some viewers liked it and thought it was a clever way to highlight the issue of climate change and spread the important message...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.

The final episode of Frozen Planet II will air on Sunday October, 16 at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

