EastEnders fans go WILD when they spot guest star from Coronation Street
EastEnders viewers spotted a familiar soap face on a recent episode
EastEnders fans took to Twitter last night to recognise a cameo in the latest episode of the BBC show involving a recent plot on the BBC show.
EastEnders viewers spotted that there was a familiar face in the storyline involving Ben Mitchell.
After Ben seeks guidance from a therapist after going through hard times named Saira, fans spotted that the actor was, in fact, Krissi Bohn, who starred as Jenna in Coronation Street for two years - and appeared in over 150 episodes on the ITV show.
'It’s Jenna from #Corrie!! #EastEnders,' wrote excitedly one fan after recognising the actor.
It’s Jenna from #Corrie!! #EastEndersAugust 10, 2023
While another said, 'Woohoo! Is that @KrissiBohn (who played Lloyd's daughter, Jenna Kamara on Corrie)! Looking good, Sis!'
Woohoo! Is that @KrissiBohn (who played Lloyd's daughter, Jenna Kamara on Corrie)! Looking good, Sis!August 10, 2023
While the actor took to Twitter to share her thanks for being part of the EastEnders team.
She said on the social media platform, 'What a pleasure it was to be a small cog in this massive machine.
'Thanks for having me @lemfilm and thank you @MaxBowden and @JessieWallaceUK for being so welcoming. You’re all doing incredible work. #EastEnders.'
What a pleasure it was to be a small cog in this massive machine. Thanks for having me @lemfilm and thank you @MaxBowden and @JessieWallaceUK for being so welcoming. You’re all doing incredible work. ❤️ #EastEnders https://t.co/GF6A9sN5MkAugust 11, 2023
To which another fan replied 'Yey! Congratulations Krissi! Another little victory dance in the kitchen required! X'
While another wrote, 'Great to see you back on the soap screen! What a powerful scene.'
And a third said. 'There absolutely was one!.'
