'EastEnders' fans hail 'absolutely brilliant' Charlie Brooks

EastEnders legend Charlie Brooks is making quite the impact on her return.

EastEnders fans are loving Charlie Brooks as infamous villain Janine Butcher — and Janine’s already back with her scheming ways as she butts heads with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

Janine made an explosive return to our screens on Monday (6 September) devilishly masquerading as a doctor under the pseudonym Judith Bernstein as Zack Hudson (James Farrar) waited in a doctor’s office with his nephew, Albie Watts.

This is not the first time the evil villainess has used this alter ego, as she first used it back in 2008, when she pretended to be a Jewish woman named Judith Bernstein, to try and get money off an elderly man called David.

Kat Slater has had her plate full so far, with her boyfriend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) being arrested for the attack on Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), and her son, Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) chatting to his cousin (who is in fact his half-sister), Scarlett Butcher (Tabitha Byron) online, who is eager for Kat to take care of her after being in numerous foster homes and to keep her away from her mother, Janine.

In last night’s episode (Tuesday 7 September), determined to win her daughter back, Janine shows up to Scarlett's court case, where she’s surprised to see Kat. Scarlett reflects Kat’s exact thoughts and feelings as she backs away from Janine, not wanting to be near her.

During the proceedings, Janine did a convincing job of trying to persuade the judges that she has re-established herself and is now financially stable, thanks to her false doctor job.

Kat is intent on Scarlett living with her, and due to the new findings the case was adjourned, much to the dismay of Janine, who was adamant that she wouldn’t give up...and neither would Kat.

This forced Janine to head to The Queen Vic where she was reunited with old friends, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), who witnessed the ultimate showdown between Janine and Kat.

In usual Janine fashion, she attempted to warn Kat off of taking her daughter and insulted her with dark jokes. But, it only left Kat more determined than ever to win the case.

Bring it on. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ywHi6ALLjHSeptember 7, 2021 See more

Janine and Kat are ready to go to war with each other. But who will win the battle?

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement on Janine’s return...

OMG I can't even express how delighted I am to have @CharlieBrooks0 back on #EastEnders as the infamous Janine Butcher! pic.twitter.com/pvPsjcZB1bSeptember 8, 2021 See more

Yessss my fav villain Janine back on the square #EastEnders💃🏾.September 8, 2021 See more

Absolutely brilliant @bbceastenders last night from @petelawson68, @jonarthonsen & top team. Firecracker scenes with @CharlieBrooks0 & @JessieWallaceUK “squaring-off” against each other. “Was it a goat?” is another Janine classic! So glad she’s back! #JaninesBack #EastEnders 🐐🧨September 8, 2021 See more

Second episode of Janine’s return and I am still loving her put downs #EastEndersSeptember 7, 2021 See more

Love that Janine’sback !!!#EastEndersSeptember 7, 2021 See more

I can’t believe Janine Butcher is back on the square #EastendersSeptember 7, 2021 See more

@CharlieBrooks0 Glad to see Janine back on @bbceastenders ! Excellent actress #EastendersSeptember 7, 2021 See more

Janine is back & as schemey as ever, I love it!!! #EastEndersSeptember 7, 2021 See more