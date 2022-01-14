‘EastEnders’ fans "hurt" as Ben makes a terrible confession to Callum
EastEnders powerful scenes leave viewers stunned.
EastEnders scenes where Ben voiced his fears in the wake of the recent attack were declared “powerful and important” by fans on Friday.
The moment where Ben revealed he was going to stop being out-and-proud as a gay man seemed to really touch viewers, with many admitting they were affected by the storyline.
Ben has been struggling in the wake of the recent homophobic attack, which left his husband Callum injured.
Ben’s former boyfriend Paul was murdered in front of him during an attack back in 2016, so the recent assault has triggered Ben, leaving him fearing for his and Callum’s safety.
Realising Ben was struggling, Phil, Kat and Callum stepped into try and help, but Ben wasn’t receptive, and didn’t hold back about what he felt.
“I’m tired of fighting,” Ben confessed. “I’m tired of being scared.”
But it was his later scenes with Callum that really struck viewers.
Sitting down with his husband, Ben revealed that he was no longer going to be affectionate in public with him. And when Callum tried to argue, Ben made it clear – it was his way or nothing.
“What’s more important – being proud of being alive?” Ben said as he threw away the rainbow badge that Callum had pinned to his coat.
The line ended the episode, and viewers declared the tense scenes were so powerful they actually “hurt”.
“That was a painful but incredible episode,” said one. And others only echoed that…
Well that was a painful but incredible episode #EastEndersJanuary 14, 2022
ow that last line hurt a bit #EastEndersJanuary 14, 2022
this is just gutwrenching #EastendersJanuary 14, 2022
#EastEnders Wow!! Ben's intervention speech was powerful!January 14, 2022
who knew eastenders could hurt so muchJanuary 14, 2022
With Callum obviously disagreeing with Ben’s decision, it seems the future for the troubled couple was uncertain. Can they find a way through Ben’s issues?
