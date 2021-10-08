Trending

'EastEnders' fans left fuming as Suki fires Honey

'EastEnders' viewers were livid that cruel Suki fired Honey from the Minute Mart.

Honey and Suki in EastEnders
Honey and Suki's relationship has hit rock bottom in 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders watchers were furious at last night’s episode (Thursday Oct. 7) as manipulative Suki (Balvinder Sopal) fired Honey (Emma Barton) from her job at the Minute Mart.

Fans began to love Suki and Honey’s friendship as she supported Suki through the death of her son, Jags (Amar Adatia). But ever since Honey rejected a kiss from Suki after the Pride of Walford award ceremony in August, Suki has since reverted back to her usual hostile ways by bullying Honey at work and making her life a living hell. 

Honey decided to open up about the kiss to Jay (Jamie Borthwick), leaving him seething. Despite Honey’s pleas telling him to keep quiet, he reported the incident back to Kheerat, who accused him of lying and slammed him against a wall. Kheerat refused to believe the claim and demanded Honey to stop lying. Since the incident, Honey has firmly stood her ground. 

In last night’s episode, Suki confronted Honey saying that she needed to speak to Kheerat to tell him that she had made it all up, but Honey refused, adamant that she would not lie about it.

Suki gave her an evil threat, warning her that she would be fired if she didn’t tell Kheerat and therefore wouldn’t be able to feed her kids. Honey scolded Suki for bullying her and threatened to tell everyone about Suki’s role in Jags’ death.

Honey then declared that she would be taking leave off work to take her daughter Janet to Miami. Shortly after, Suki turned up to Honey’s house begging for forgiveness for everything and for her to tell Kheerat that she lied, so that she can keep her family together. 

Honey was initially conflicted, but she decided to do as she asked “to protect a mum who’s grieving for her son.”

Honey approached Kheerat and Suki, saying that she lied about the kiss to stop Jay from constantly going on at her.

Honey was soon left crushed as Suki fired her and Suki's pleas for forgiveness seemed to all be a part of her game to manipulate Honey. 

Fans on Twitter were outraged by Suki and heartbroken for Honey, but what will poor Honey do next?

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC1 at 8pm-  see our TV Guide for full listings. 

