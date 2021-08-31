'EastEnders' fans are loving Suki and Honey’s friendship

EastEnders fans loved Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Honey’s (Emma Barton) close friendship in last night’s episode (30 August), with fans even asking if Suki has fallen in love with Honey?

Viewers have been glad to see Suki smiling again, all thanks to Honey, after the devastating death of her son, Jags (Amar Adatia). Despite Suki constantly pushing Honey away and being quite nasty to her, as she couldn’t recover from her son’s death, kind and considerate Honey remained adamant that she would help and support Suki through her trauma. The two have now formed an unbreakable bond and Suki has been happier than ever.

Surprisingly, Honey still decided to remain friends with Suki after she admitted she sent Jags to prison after framing him for Martin Fowler’s (James Bye) attack.

After Honey was nominated for a Pride of Walford award for the Christmas party, she decided to invite Suki to the event to cheer her up. In last night’s episode, Honey showed the dress she would be wearing to the awards ceremony to Suki.

During the conversation, Honey realised that Suki was still punishing herself for what happened to Jags and she reassured Suki, telling her that she made a mistake and that she should be focused on what she has done, like keeping her family together.

Suki smiled and responded, “Thank you, Honey. You’re beautiful, inside and out,” and lovingly looked at Honey as she walked away.

Later on, after having an argument with Jay (Jamie Borthwick), Suki invited Honey over for dinner. While they were preparing the food, Honey showed off her Bollywood dancing skills to Suki, which left her blushing.

As they shared a glass of wine, viewers couldn’t help but notice the way Suki kept glancing admiringly at Honey. Suki was also left dumbstruck as she touched hands with Honey when the pair both put their hands into the mixing bowl at the same time.

This brief moment was interrupted by Suki’s daughter Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) who Honey asked to stay with them for dinner, which seemed to make Suki jealous. Could there be romance on the cards for these friends?

Fans shared their happiness on Twitter as they watched Suki and Honey’s relationship develop...

It's so lovely to see Suki smile for the first time #EastEndersAugust 31, 2021 See more

Oh wow is Suki falling for Honey 👀 Can’t wait to see how this plays out 😍 🌈 @bbceastenders @EmmaBarton #EastEndersAugust 30, 2021 See more

🙏🏻 let honey love suki back 🙏🏻 let honey love suki back 🙏🏻 let honey love suki back 🙏🏻 let honey love suki back 🙏🏻 let honey love suki back 🙏🏻 let honey love suki back 🙏🏻#eastendersAugust 30, 2021 See more

Does Suki fancy Honey? She seems strangely fixated on her #EastEndersAugust 30, 2021 See more

Suki and Honey? YES PLZ #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/2yq0dElXJ1August 31, 2021 See more

I don't think I've ever seen Suki smile so much! ❤️ #EastEnders? pic.twitter.com/iJBOCdHzEPAugust 30, 2021 See more

I’m all up for honey and suki 🌈🏳️‍🌈🦄 #EastEndersAugust 30, 2021 See more