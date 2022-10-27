EastEnders fans predict Christmas wedding for tragic Lola

EastEnders viewers have predicted a Christmas wedding for tragic Lola Pearce and boyfriend Jay Brown, to give the scared mum some happiness before it's too late.

In last night's EastEnders, fans saw Lola given confirmation that the tumour in her brain is cancer.

The doctor told Lola that she is facing an operation next week to remove the aggressive tumour, and possibly chemotherapy or radiotherapy afterwards.

Lola was given devastating news at the hospital (Image credit: BBC)

The determined mum, though, had promised to get home to daughter Lexi, so she discharged herself from hospital after assuring the doctor she'd return if she showed any symptoms.

Lola's got a long and difficult road ahead (Image credit: BBC)

Lola went back to the Square and told her family that everything was fine - she just had to return to hospital in a few days for more results.

But when she had another dizzy spell, and devoted boyfriend Jay told her she had to get back to hospital, Lola realised it was time to tell her family the truth.

She broke the news to Ben, Honey and her beloved 'Pops', Billy, who were bewildered by the diagnosis.

Ben wondered how best to tell little Lexi about her mum's tumour, and Lola confessed she had no idea what to do.

But the family were unaware that Lexi was lurking outside the room, listening to every word.

Lola doesn't know how she'll break the news of her diagnosis to daughter Lexi (Image credit: BBC)

With Lola facing a bleak road ahead, fans took to social media to share their heartbreak over the story.

Many people acknowledged that this week's sad episodes are only the beginning and viewers are readying themselves for lots of tears over the coming weeks.

I can already sense this Lola storyline in #EastEnders is gonna be heartbreaking 💔 😭October 26, 2022 See more

This Lola cancer storyline is going to be some of the hardest episodes to get through 😪 #EastEndersOctober 26, 2022 See more

Some fans even said they might not be able to watch EastEnders if Lola's story becomes too sad!

I dont know if I can watch these scenes with Lola , so moving sad emotional now but going to get heartbreaking #EastendersOctober 26, 2022 See more

But other EastEnders viewers think there could be a tiny bit of happiness on the horizon for Lola and Jay.

Jola - as the fans are calling the couple - recently reunited after a few years apart and pledged to spend their lives together.

They even saw themselves in an elderly couple they met at the hospital, who said they couldn't imagine a future without each other.

So sweet!

Totally predicting a big heartbreakingly loving #Jola Wedding before Lola sadly passes away. Maybe even on the exact same day potentially? #Eastenders 💔October 26, 2022 See more

Imagine lola dies on their wedding at christmas day x #EastEndersOctober 23, 2022 See more

With Lola's devastating diagnosis looming over the couple, fans are predicting a Christmas wedding for the pair.

Wouldn't that be lovely?

Though this is Soapland, and the savvy fans know there's often heartbreak and joy served up in the same storyline!

And they're also wondering if Lola could die on her wedding day.

We're not sure we can cope with so much sadness!

EastEnders usually airs on BBC1 from Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm.