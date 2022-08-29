EastEnders fans react to "gratuitous" scene – but they're not complaining
By Steven Murphy published
In the latest EastEnders episode, it wasn't Linda's drama that took viewers' breath away
EastEnders celebrated the bank holiday in style, as the Square's residents threw a party at the Queen Vic.
Monday's episode of the show saw the locals enjoy a celebration, which was themed on the Notting Hill Carnival – a street party that runs in west London every August bank holiday.
The party was in contrast to the big drama of the episode, which saw Linda escape jail for her drink driving charge, but later face heartbreak after Janine's scheming saw social services take baby Annie away.
The event gave the locals the chance to dress up for the celebration as they drank and danced the day away.
Fans of the show were delighted by the fun scenes, with Felix's salsa dance particularly creating a big impression on viewers.
But the episode caused one big stir that didn't come from the party or the drama.
Viewers were left gasping when the action cut back to Sharon's flat, where Zack entered the living room topless looking for his carnival shirt. And the sight of the muscly EastEnders favourite in all his glory went down a storm.
Viewers were quick to take to social media to show their appreciation.
"Zack topless again," commented one followed by a heart eyes emoji.
"Topless Zack," said another, who was obviously more enthusiastic, dealing out three of the same emojis.
"Completely gratuitous topless scene," posted another viewer, while one joked: "Zack giving the licence fee payers exactly what they demand."
#EastEnders Zak topless again 😍August 29, 2022
Topless Zack😍😍😍 #EastEndersAugust 29, 2022
Completely gratuitous Topless Zack scene... #EastEndersAugust 29, 2022
#EastEnders Zack giving the license fee payers exactly what they demand.August 29, 2022
This isn't the first time that Zack has appeared topless in the soap – and if show bosses note this reaction, we're sure it won't be the last.
Off-screen, actor James Farrar, who plays Zack, has revealed that he takes the naked scenes in his stride.
“I spent ten years modelling underwear between acting roles, so I’m used to it,” he told Inside Soap when asked about Zack's tendency to whip his top off. “It creates a lot of laughter on set.”
EastEnders screens Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch-up and pucker-up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer, he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.