EastEnders fans react to "gratuitous" scene – but they're not complaining

EastEnders celebrated the bank holiday in style, as the Square's residents threw a party at the Queen Vic.

Monday's episode of the show saw the locals enjoy a celebration, which was themed on the Notting Hill Carnival – a street party that runs in west London every August bank holiday.

The party was in contrast to the big drama of the episode, which saw Linda escape jail for her drink driving charge, but later face heartbreak after Janine's scheming saw social services take baby Annie away.

The girls enjoyed the party (Image credit: BBC)

The event gave the locals the chance to dress up for the celebration as they drank and danced the day away.

Fans of the show were delighted by the fun scenes, with Felix's salsa dance particularly creating a big impression on viewers.

But the episode caused one big stir that didn't come from the party or the drama.

It was show time for Felix (Image credit: BBC)

Viewers were left gasping when the action cut back to Sharon's flat, where Zack entered the living room topless looking for his carnival shirt. And the sight of the muscly EastEnders favourite in all his glory went down a storm.

Viewers were quick to take to social media to show their appreciation.

"Zack topless again," commented one followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Topless Zack," said another, who was obviously more enthusiastic, dealing out three of the same emojis.

"Completely gratuitous topless scene," posted another viewer, while one joked: "Zack giving the licence fee payers exactly what they demand."

Zack walked in and stole the show for some viewers (Image credit: BBC)

#EastEnders Zak topless again 😍August 29, 2022 See more

Topless Zack😍😍😍 #EastEndersAugust 29, 2022 See more

Completely gratuitous Topless Zack scene... #EastEndersAugust 29, 2022 See more

#EastEnders Zack giving the license fee payers exactly what they demand.August 29, 2022 See more

James is used to naked scenes (Image credit: BBC)

This isn't the first time that Zack has appeared topless in the soap – and if show bosses note this reaction, we're sure it won't be the last.

Off-screen, actor James Farrar, who plays Zack, has revealed that he takes the naked scenes in his stride.

“I spent ten years modelling underwear between acting roles, so I’m used to it,” he told Inside Soap when asked about Zack's tendency to whip his top off. “It creates a lot of laughter on set.”

EastEnders screens Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.