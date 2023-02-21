EastEnders fans spot a heartbreaking hint of ANOTHER tragic death in flash-forward episode

EastEnders fans are convinced there's heartbreak ahead after a sneaky clue in last night's flash-forward revealed there could be another death on the horizon.

Last night's episode was a special one, marking the 38th anniversary of the show.

The action shifted to Christmas 2023 giving us a glimpse of a wedding cake! (Image credit: BBC)

The action centred on The Queen Vic where the regulars were enjoying a casual weekday evening, playing darts, having some drinks, and - in Sharon's case - getting down and dirty with Keanu in the ladies' loo!

But as one by one, characters drifted away, six women were left.

Linda, Denise, Kathy, Sharon, Stacey and Suki all remained and convinced Linda to bolt the doors and have a lock-in at the pub.

The drinks flowed, and the women shared stories about their younger days, remembering the pop stars and film stars they fancied.

There was a mention of Michelle Fowler - Sharon's best mate - and Pete Beale - Kathy's first husband - too.

Sharon and Keanu were getting cosy (Image credit: BBC)

Then the chat turned to men, and the women all shared their annoyance with the men in their lives from Ryan who wants to play daddy to Lily, to Linda's rapist Dean, who'd come back into her life unexpectedly when she spotted him in the background of a photo of mother-in-law Shirley.

Add in Denise's annoyance with Jack, and Suki's problems with husband Nish, and the scene was set for a toast to the men of Walford.

"May they get what they deserve," the women chorused.

"May they get what they deserve," the women toasted (Image credit: BBC)

And from there, the scene changed as we flashed forward to Christmas 2023.

The women were standing, shocked and bloodied, around a mystery body on the floor.

Sharon - wearing a wedding dress (WHO is she marrying?!) bent to check the unseen victim's pulse and pronounced him dead.

But who is he?!

Sharon bent to check if the victim was alive (Image credit: BBC)

The death of the mystery man, though, wasn't the only tragedy that got fans talking.

Because as Sharon stood up, they noticed a photograph on the bar that hinted at another heartbreaking death ahead.

The photo was of young mum Lola, who's currently battling a brain tumour.

And the viewers reckon that her photo being displayed in that way is a sure sign that the newly-wed won't live to see next Christmas.

Sob!

Fans spotted the photograph of Lola on the bar, next to Linda (Image credit: BBC)

"Couldn't cope with the pic of Lola on the bar at the end," said one heartbroken fan, while another said the picture made her heart sad because it meant Lola had "just months left".

Others said they were in tears at the sad hint of what's to come.

The writers are Eastenders have upped the game!! I love that everyone is dressed like a Cluedo /murder mystery drama game... couldn't cope with the pic of Lola on the bar at the end. 😭 pic.twitter.com/9xyVXN4ubzFebruary 21, 2023 See more

The fact that the flash forward to Christmas 2023 has a picture of lola on the bar makes my heart sad, meaning she’s got just months in her left 😩#EastendersFebruary 21, 2023 See more

Can’t cope with the picture of Lola on the bar in the flashforward scene… nah I’m not ready for this #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/TGLGhh0quzFebruary 20, 2023 See more

Aw Lola’s photo on the queen vics bar had me in tears 😭 #EastendersFebruary 20, 2023 See more

We're not surprised! The episode gave us a lot to take in. In fact, we're off to watch it again to look for more hints about what's in store at Christmas 2023!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.