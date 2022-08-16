EastEnders fans spot ‘iconic’ link to past character after Tara Misu's funeral tribute

EastEnders viewers spotted a surprising connection during last night’s episode (Monday, July 15) after Drag Queen Tara Misu lip-synced to Mica Paris' version of Something Inside So Strong at Avery Baker’s (Omar Lye-Fook) funeral.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the “iconic” link was the fact that the singer herself appeared in the soap two years ago.

During last night’s EastEnders, Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) took on his Drag Queen persona Tara Misu for his father’s funeral.

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) was initially annoyed by the decision, while Tara Misu faced some backlash from a funeral guest.

Despite this, Felix was determined to fulfill his dad’s wish, which was that he wanted Tara Misu to sing his favourite song at the funeral.

Tara Misu then lip-synced to Something Inside So Strong by Mica Paris and received a wave of support from the funeral guests.

Tara Misu mimed to Mica Paris' cover of Something Inside So Strong. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Despite the emotional day, fans couldn’t help but notice that the singer of the popular soul song, Mica Paris actually starred in the soap in 2020.

Mica played Ellie Nixon, the adopted grandmother of Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) biological son Raymond.

Despite only having a short stint on the soap, her appearance was nothing short of chaotic for her character after she got into a war with Phil when she demanded £150k in cash for her to hand over Raymond.

Mica Paris played Ellie Nixon. (Image credit: BBC)

She eventually fled Walford in October 2020 after Phil planted drugs at one of Ellie’s properties and sent the police after her. After being blackmailed by Phil, Ellie returned Raymond to Denise.

Observant fans branded Tara Misu’s tribute as “iconic” after they noticed the unexpected connection between the soap and the singer…

Having Tara Misu mime to @MicaParisSoul's version of 'Something Inside So Strong' on #EastEnders when Mica herself was on the show a couple of years ago makes it even more iconic 😀 pic.twitter.com/1K3rmU0HlaAugust 15, 2022 See more

I saw an #EastEnders clip last night where the Drag Queen lip synced to Mica Paris, but Mica Paris was IN EastEnders, so in this dimension does Mica Paris exist but does not know who she is like WandaVision?August 16, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, other viewers showered Tara Misu with praise and loved seeing her honour her dad’s wish with a touching performance…

Great lip sync of Mica Paris' "Something Inside (So Strong)" by @matt_james_morr on tonight's #EastEnders! Felix / Tara Misu is such a great character! 😁August 15, 2022 See more

I loved this scene on @bbceastenders with Tara Misu singing Something Inside So Strong and bringing the community together in the VIC which we have missed so much since the pandemic. Great voice. Great song. Great scene #Eastenders | @matt_james_morr pic.twitter.com/bPWJMM1cXXAugust 15, 2022 See more

What a beautiful performance from tara misu 😊#EastEndersAugust 15, 2022 See more

EastEnders continues tonight on BBC One at 7:30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.