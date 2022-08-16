EastEnders fans spot ‘iconic’ link to past character after Tara Misu's funeral tribute

EastEnders viewers were reminded of a former star during Tara Misu's lip-syncing performance.

Tara Misu singing at Avery's funeral in EastEnders
EastEnders fans noticed an unexpected link when Tara Misu performed at Avery Baker's funeral. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers spotted a surprising connection during last night’s episode (Monday, July 15) after Drag Queen Tara Misu lip-synced to Mica Paris' version of Something Inside So Strong at Avery Baker’s (Omar Lye-Fook) funeral.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the “iconic” link was the fact that the singer herself appeared in the soap two years ago.

During last night’s EastEnders, Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) took on his Drag Queen persona Tara Misu for his father’s funeral.

Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) was initially annoyed by the decision, while Tara Misu faced some backlash from a funeral guest.

Despite this, Felix was determined to fulfill his dad’s wish, which was that he wanted Tara Misu to sing his favourite song at the funeral.

Tara Misu then lip-synced to Something Inside So Strong by Mica Paris and received a wave of support from the funeral guests.

Tara Misu singing

Tara Misu mimed to Mica Paris' cover of Something Inside So Strong. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Despite the emotional day, fans couldn’t help but notice that the singer of the popular soul song, Mica Paris actually starred in the soap in 2020.

Mica played Ellie Nixon, the adopted grandmother of Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) biological son Raymond.

Despite only having a short stint on the soap, her appearance was nothing short of chaotic for her character after she got into a war with Phil when she demanded £150k in cash for her to hand over Raymond.

Mica Paris as Ellie Nixon

Mica Paris played Ellie Nixon. (Image credit: BBC)

She eventually fled Walford in October 2020 after Phil planted drugs at one of Ellie’s properties and sent the police after her. After being blackmailed by Phil, Ellie returned Raymond to Denise.

Observant fans branded Tara Misu’s tribute as “iconic” after they noticed the unexpected connection between the soap and the singer…

Meanwhile, other viewers showered Tara Misu with praise and loved seeing her honour her dad’s wish with a touching performance…

