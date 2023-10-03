EastEnders fans spot something very ODD as Theo terrorises Stacey

EastEnders fans spotted a mistake as Theo Hawthorne tried to destroy Stacey Slater once again.

EastEnders fans called out a glaring blunder as stalker Theo Hawthorne's (William Ellis) reign of terror escalated during last night's episode (Monday, October 2).

Theo has been stalking and terrorising Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) for months now, and last night, his obsessive behaviour took another dark turn as he went out of his way to destroy Stacey once again.

The evil teacher decided to sneak out at night and hang up Stacey's racy picture all over the Square.

The explicit photo was taken on Secret Cam, which was the platform Theo had secretly been using to pay Stacey for provocative photos and video calls.

Stacey's ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye) was horrified when he saw the posters and frantically pulled them down with the help of other Walford residents, before anyone else could see them.

Martin Fowler instantly tore down the pictures of Stacey. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey was disgusted when Martin revealed what Theo had done and she furiously tried to confront him by banging on his door.

Stacey's loved ones encouraged her to attend the Stalking Protection Order court hearing to end Theo's vile behaviour once and for all and they rallied around to support her.

When they arrived in the courtroom, Stacey told DS Garrett about Theo's latest torment and he asked her if anyone had actually seen him hang up the pictures.

Stacey went to court to try and put a stop to her stalker. (Image credit: BBC)

After Theo's solicitor put the blame on Stacey over the whole ordeal, Stacey bravely stood up and defended herself.

However, despite all of the evidence and everything Theo had done to Stacey, the judge denied the Stalking Protection Order, leaving Stacey devastated.

Fans couldn't help but notice a huge blunder throughout the episode as they questioned why there wasn't any CCTV throughout the whole of the Square that would have been able to expose Theo putting up the pictures...

Is there no CCTV in the whole of albert square ? #EastEnders surely the pubs, wine bar, cafe , market, garage .... somewhere would have cctv which would show theo putting up the picturesOctober 2, 2023 See more

It's 2023 and you would think Albert Square would have a number of CCTV around!#EastEndersOctober 2, 2023 See more

does CCTV of the entire square/market only exist in certain episodes or something #EastEndersOctober 2, 2023 See more

Doesn’t one shop/ cafe/ pub/ bookies/ take away or general street have CCTV not to mention Ring Doorbells which most people have nowadays #EastEndersOctober 2, 2023 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.