'EastEnders' fans THRILLED after finally spotting THESE missing characters

Kim's search for her missing husband has reminded fans that she has two children.

EastEnders fans were delighted to see Kim Fox's two children make a rare appearance on the soap - months after they were last seen on screen.

Kim's latest storyline has seen her search for her missing husband, Vincent Hubbard, reignited after she overheard Mitch Baker take a cab booking for a Vince Hubbard last week.

Vincent's whereabouts have been a mystery since he left Walford back in 2018 in the back of a corrupt police officer's car.

Since then, fans have been left in the dark about whether Vincent is dead or alive, and despite the fact Phil Michell appears to have proof that he has been murdered by gang leader Aidan Maguire, fans are still unconvinced that he is actually dead.

Kim has been trying to track down her missing husband, Vincent. (Image credit: BBC)

But while Phil has warned Kim's sister, Denise, that Kim needs to stop digging up the past unless she wants to find herself meeting the same grim fate as her husband, Kim is oblivious to the fact Phil is adamant that Vincent is dead.

Determined to track down the mysterious children's entertainer who has her husband's wallet, Kim thinks getting some answers about Vincent's whereabouts could bring him home to her and their kids.

Pearl and Mica have made a rare appearance on 'EastEnders'. (Image credit: BBC)

All the talk of Kim's kids seems to have reminded everyone that she has a daughter and a son, and this week saw Kim's children, Pearl and Mica, return to our screens, and fans couldn't be happier to see them again...

Omg Kim, It’s actually nice to see her being a mum! Nice to see the kids 😂#EastEndersOctober 12, 2021 See more

And we got to see baby Micah! 🥰🥰🥰 Love seeing Kim’s kids. #EastEndersOctober 12, 2021 See more

Now they are talking about Kim’s kids they’ve had to bring them back they haven’t been on the show even long before covid #EastendersOctober 14, 2021 See more

Kim & @bbceastenders scriptwriters have suddenly remembered she has two kids ! Did I really spot them briefly on Tue ? While we’re at it : where is Denise and Phil’s son? The fighting for custody storyline seems to have been abandoned - and who on earth looks after Albie?October 14, 2021 See more

Despite Denise warning her to drop her search for Vincent, tonight's EastEnders will see Kim heading to The Albert with Jack Branning in a bid to get more out of Vince.

But will he turn up for their arranged meeting? And if he does show, will Kim manage to get him to reveal where he got Vincent's wallet from?

But will he turn up for their arranged meeting? And if he does show, will Kim manage to get him to reveal where he got Vincent's wallet from?