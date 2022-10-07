EastEnders fans work out Grant's SHOCK return after Phil's mystery phone call

EastEnders viewers are eager for Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) to return to help his brother Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) seek revenge on Keeble after Phil made a mystery phone call in last night's episode (Thursday, October 7).

Phil is close to breaking point in EastEnders as he has been going to desperate measures to try and stop a vengeful Keeble from sending his cousin Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) to prison for a crime he didn't commit.

On top of this, he discovered that his sister Sam (Kim Medcalf) had been working with crime boss Jonah to scam him for months.

Recently, Jonah and his thugs attacked Peggy's bar to try and get the money Sam owed him, which resulted in Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) getting a broken arm.

Could Grant be making a comeback? (Image credit: BBC)

If that wasn't enough, Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) still had a vendetta against Phil and blackmailed him, demanding that he sign Peggy's over to her, or she would expose him for grassing on Billy to Keeble.

Luckily for Phil, Shirley decided to keep quiet about it and reassured him that he would get what he deserves with or without her involved.

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) was relieved by the news and the fact that Jonah had been arrested, thinking that they could now move on with their lives.

However, Phil was still distracted by the fact that he couldn't find any dirt on Keeble and was losing hope to stop Billy from going to prison.

Kat became concerned when she realised that Phil had packed a bag to leave Walford, telling her that he couldn't stay and do nothing.

Who was on the other line? (Image credit: BBC)

After kissing Kat goodbye, he got into a car and drove off, before stopping outside Peggy's and making a phone call to an unknown person.

"It's me. I need your help," Phil said.

Fans now think that it was soap icon Grant Mitchell on the other end of the phone and are begging for him to make an explosive comeback to the Square to help Phil bring Keeble down...

I’d love it if #Grant came back @RossKemp even if it wasn’t permanent!! @bbceastenders #EastEndersOctober 6, 2022 See more

Omg please tell me Phil comes back with Grant 🙏 #EastEndersOctober 6, 2022 See more

#EastEnders GRANT RETURN ABOUT TIME TOO.October 6, 2022 See more

PLEASE SAY IT’S GRANT PHIL WAS RINGING#EastEndersOctober 6, 2022 See more

Well hes definitely going to grant isnt he. And he will come back with grant, grant back in time for dots funeral #EastEndersOctober 6, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.