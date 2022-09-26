EastEnders spoilers: Lola Pearce is in DANGER from Jonah's thugs

Lola Pearce finds herself in the dangerous hands of Jonah as a party at Peggy's plunges into chaos in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

After Jonah confronts Sam Mitchell for the rest of his money, a disgruntled Jonah later returns to Peggy's with two thugs to retrieve the money himself.

Lola Pearce faces the wrath of Jonah and his two thugs after they discover her in the office.

In a case of mistaken identity, they aggressively force her into opening the safe, where she struggles and manages to break free.

The heavies chase her into the party — but will everyone make it out of the commotion?

Lola's party for Jay soon turns sour. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Alfie Moon fails to drum up any business for The Vic until he realises that everybody is going to Jay's surprise party at Peggy's.

He uses this to his advantage and lies that Lola has changed the location of the party. It's not long before Linda Carter notices his slimy scheme and confronts him, saying that his behaviour won't be tolerated at The Vic, but Alfie won't back down from a fight.

Linda isn't happy about Alfie's dirty tactics. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway are unsure if they should tell Lola that Jay Brown doesn't want to celebrate his birthday.

Later on, Lola waits for everyone to arrive, unbeknownst to her that Alfie has bungled her plans.

Ben and Callum struggle to convince a hesitant Jay to celebrate and they're forced to tell him about Lola's surprise.

Jay arrives and fakes enthusiasm to the crowd and Lola encourages Jay to enjoy himself, which is when she finds out that Jay already knew about the surprise. The pair then share an intimate moment as Jay mentions that Lola was the love of his life.

However, as Rocky starts to make a speech for Jay, Shirley Carter has a deceitful idea. What could it be?

Vinny has questions for his mum. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Suki Panesar has an icy exchange with Eve Unwin after the confrontation with Stacey Slater. Eve clocks on that Stacey has mentioned something to Suki and confronts Stacey.

At his mum's house, frustrated Vinny Panesar questions Suki about their relationship with their dad, wanting to get some answers.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.