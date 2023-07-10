EastEnders favourite confirms character's DEVASTATING future

EastEnders star Jaz Singh Deol has confirmed his character Kheerat Panesar's heartbreaking future as the businessman will not be returning to the Square anytime soon.

Kheerat left Walford in November 2022 after he took the fall for Ranveer Gulati's (Anil Goutam) murder in order to save his mum, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal). However, it was actually Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) who secretly murdered Ranveer and made Suki believe she had. Kheerat was sentenced to life in prison off-screen for the crime.

Despite this, fans were still hopeful to see him return. However, Jaz seems to have no interest in making a comeback to the Square just yet as he takes on a new career as an acting coach.

Kheerat Panesar won't be returning to the Square anytime soon. (Image credit: BBC)

Jaz announced his new business venture, The Actor's Path where he uses his knowledge and expertise in the acting industry to coach other actors.

He captioned the image: "I'm very excited to share with you all @theactorspath



"Which is focused on sharing my ever evolving insights, knowledge and experience of walking this particular journey. Especially as a person of colour in this industry.



"I've had and still have coaches who, without a shadow of doubt, helped me thrive and define my career as it is today.



"And I believe now the time has come for me to do the same for others. Sometimes you need an outside eye to help you see the road ahead.



"If you're an actor and interested in working 1:1 on an audition, a part or career guidance, then you can BOOK directly from the page."

Kheerat made a huge impact on the Square as he held together the Panesar family until their dad Nish Panesar's (Navin Choudhry) release from a 20 year stint in prison.

During his time in Walford, he dated iconic matriarch Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), nearly murdered Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) for his part in his brother Jags' death, and exposed serial killer Gray Atkins for killing his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.