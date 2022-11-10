Is Kheerat leaving EastEnders? Everything you need to know

EastEnders favourite Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) has concerned fans that he is leaving the soap after revealing his bombshell plan to take the fall for Ranveer Gulati's (Anil Goutam) murder in order to save his mum, Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

The Panesar family have been reeling since Suki was arrested for the murder of Ranveer and have been pulling out all the stops to prevent her from going to prison — but their plan was scuppered when Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) didn't give the alibi as promised after his lover/step-mum Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) forced him to lie to make Suki look guilty.

Unbeknownst to the Panesars it was actually Ravi who killed Ranveer and has made Suki believe that she has.

Now, as the detectives grow closer to finding Suki guilty of the crime, protective son Kheerat is willing to take the blame for the murder as he refuses to let Suki be sent down — so is Kheerat leaving EastEnders?

Is Kheerat leaving EastEnders?

If Kheerat goes through with his plan, he could be facing a very long stint in prison if he is found guilty of the crime.

As it stands, it is currently unknown whether the fan-favourite will be leaving the soap or what is in store for him, but there could be many possibilities to the case in the soap world.

Kheerat has previously done a stint in prison after he attacked Gray Atkins (Toby Alexander-Smith) in self-defence when he discovered that he had killed his wife, Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

He was away from the Square for a while but returned when he was released. So if he were to be sent down, it could be a similar situation where he may be away for a short while and return to Walford if the real culprit was found.

Kheerat Panesar could be facing a stint in jail. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki's lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) is the one Kheerat told about his plan, could she persuade him not to take the blame? Or could his girlfriend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) have words and convince him to stay in the Square?

Or will Ravi finally confess everything and get Kheerat off the hook? This seems unlikely at the moment especially since he's just been welcomed into his new family and doesn't want to lose everything again.

All we know is that the Panesars are fiercely protective over their family, so whatever happens to Kheerat, we'll have to continue watching to find out his future in Walford.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.