EastEnders hardman Phil Mitchell to DIE in vicious prison murder?

Could this be the end of Phil Mitchell?

It's known throughout EastEnders history that if you get on the wrong side of Walford hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), you'll probably end up dead! However, it looks like the notorious thug will be the one to meet his grisly end.

In upcoming scenes, Phil is in immense danger when he makes a lethal enemy in fellow prisoner Craig.

Desperate, he turns to inmate Ravi for a burner phone so that he can contact his family.

Later on, Phil is embroiled in a huge fight with Craig and the guards are forced to intervene, which leads Phil to meet with DCI Keeble who gives him a sinister warning about his time inside.

She tells him that he won't survive much longer in prison and gives him 48 hours to make a decision on her offer, but even with people out for his blood, Phil isn't keen on becoming a grass for the police.

Now that Phil and fellow prisoner Craig are mortal enemies and at violent loggerheads, Craig sends Phil a deadly threat — he dies tomorrow.

Phil turns to Ravi for help. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

A desperate Phil turns to Ravi and offers to pay him to back him up.

However, DCI Keeble ruins his hopes of any backup and with Phil’s time running out, he asks Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) to come and visit him.

As reality sets in for Phil, he gives Sharon five letters for her and his family. Sharon cops on to what's going on and begs him to take Keeble's deal, but Phil refuses.

At the prison, Craig and his men arrive for Phil. Is this officially the end of Phil? Or will he take Keeble's deal and save himself?

DCI Keeble warns Phil that he will die in prison. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.