EastEnders legends Martin Kemp and Tamzin Outhwaite look hilarious as they're reunited in new TV show
Former EastEnders stars Martin and Tamzin to star in a new show as you've never seen them before.
EastEnders legends Martin Kemp and Tamzin Outhwaite were once married on screen as their soap alter egos Steve and Mel tied the knot in 2001. But, while their on-screen marriage might have only lasted a year, their friendship has stood the test of time, and now Martin and Tamzin are working together once again on a new BBC project.
The pair have been reunited for The Kemps: All Gold, an hour-long, highly-anticipated follow-up to the hit mockumentary The Kemps: All True which aired in 2020.
The new show sees a star-studded cast joining the Kemp brothers as we follow the pair over a whole year as they make a biopic, get divorced and form a supergroup — but naturally, not everything goes to plan.
Michael Kitchen (Foyle’s War) returns as the Kemps’ long-suffering manager and Perry Benson (Operation Good Guys, Benidorm) is back as their brother Ross Kemp — not to be mistaken with the former EastEnders idol who played Grant Mitchell!
The Kemps: All Gold also features Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) and Danny John Jules (Red Dwarf) among many other familiar faces.
Speaking of the new show, Martin Kemp says “If you thought The Kemps: All True made you laugh… that was nothing, wait till you see this one. It’s brilliant , bonkers, and so funny. It’s definitely a don’t miss over Christmas.”
Gary Kemp added: “It's fantastic to reunite with Rhys and be joined by our incredible cast for The Kemps: All Gold. We're taking our adventures to a whole new level of dysfunction this time, and we can't wait to share the laughter and mayhem with our fans."
Rhys Thomas says: “We had so much fun making The Kemps we couldn’t wait to come back for more and what a brilliant cast! What sports to send themselves up in such style!”
The Kemps: All Gold is thought to air over the Christmas period on BBC Two. You can catch up on The Kemps: All True on BBC iPlayer.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
