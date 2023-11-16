EastEnders legends Martin Kemp and Tamzin Outhwaite look hilarious as they're reunited in new TV show

By Claire Crick
published

Former EastEnders stars Martin and Tamzin to star in a new show as you've never seen them before.

Steve and Mel Owen in EastEnders 2001
Martin Kemp and Tamzin Outhwaite as Steve and Mel Owen. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders legends Martin Kemp and Tamzin Outhwaite were once married on screen as their soap alter egos Steve and Mel tied the knot in 2001. But, while their on-screen marriage might have only lasted a year, their friendship has stood the test of time, and now Martin and Tamzin are working together once again on a new BBC project. 

The pair have been reunited for The Kemps: All Gold, an hour-long, highly-anticipated follow-up to the hit mockumentary The Kemps: All True which aired in 2020. 

The new show sees a star-studded cast joining the Kemp brothers as we follow the pair over a whole year as they make a biopic, get divorced and form a supergroup — but naturally, not everything goes to plan.

Michael Kitchen (Foyle’s War) returns as the Kemps’ long-suffering manager and Perry Benson (Operation Good Guys, Benidorm) is back as their brother Ross Kemp — not to be mistaken with the former EastEnders idol who played Grant Mitchell!

The Kemps: All Gold also features Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) and Danny John Jules (Red Dwarf) among many other familiar faces. 

The Kemps: All Gold Dexter Fletcher, Gary Kemp, The Kemps Mum (Tamsin Outhwaite); Martin Kemp; Tony Hadley (Adil Ray)

The cast of The Kemps: All Gold.  (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of the new show, Martin Kemp says “If you thought The Kemps: All True made you laugh… that was nothing, wait till you see this one. It’s brilliant , bonkers, and so funny. It’s definitely a don’t miss over Christmas.”

Gary Kemp added: “It's fantastic to reunite with Rhys and be joined by our incredible cast for The Kemps: All Gold. We're taking our adventures to a whole new level of dysfunction this time, and we can't wait to share the laughter and mayhem with our fans."

Rhys Thomas says: “We had so much fun making The Kemps we couldn’t wait to come back for more and what a brilliant cast! What sports to send themselves up in such style!”

The Kemps: All Gold is thought to air over the Christmas period on BBC Two. You can catch up on The Kemps: All True on BBC iPlayer.

