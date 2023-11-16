EastEnders legends Martin Kemp and Tamzin Outhwaite look hilarious as they're reunited in new TV show

EastEnders legends Martin Kemp and Tamzin Outhwaite were once married on screen as their soap alter egos Steve and Mel tied the knot in 2001. But, while their on-screen marriage might have only lasted a year, their friendship has stood the test of time, and now Martin and Tamzin are working together once again on a new BBC project.

The pair have been reunited for The Kemps: All Gold, an hour-long, highly-anticipated follow-up to the hit mockumentary The Kemps: All True which aired in 2020.

The new show sees a star-studded cast joining the Kemp brothers as we follow the pair over a whole year as they make a biopic, get divorced and form a supergroup — but naturally, not everything goes to plan.

Michael Kitchen (Foyle’s War) returns as the Kemps’ long-suffering manager and Perry Benson (Operation Good Guys, Benidorm) is back as their brother Ross Kemp — not to be mistaken with the former EastEnders idol who played Grant Mitchell!

The Kemps: All Gold also features Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who) and Danny John Jules (Red Dwarf) among many other familiar faces.

The cast of The Kemps: All Gold. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of the new show, Martin Kemp says “If you thought The Kemps: All True made you laugh… that was nothing, wait till you see this one. It’s brilliant , bonkers, and so funny. It’s definitely a don’t miss over Christmas.”

Gary Kemp added: “It's fantastic to reunite with Rhys and be joined by our incredible cast for The Kemps: All Gold. We're taking our adventures to a whole new level of dysfunction this time, and we can't wait to share the laughter and mayhem with our fans."

Rhys Thomas says: “We had so much fun making The Kemps we couldn’t wait to come back for more and what a brilliant cast! What sports to send themselves up in such style!”

The Kemps: All Gold is thought to air over the Christmas period on BBC Two. You can catch up on The Kemps: All True on BBC iPlayer.