EastEnders Rose Knight reveal episodes WON'T air early on iPlayer — here's why
EastEnders has revealed the two huge episodes airing this week won't be released early on iPlayer.
EastEnders has announced there are two special episodes set to air this week that will finally reveal to fans what really happened to Rose Knight all those years ago.
But, in a bid to keep the secret about George Knight's past tightly under wraps, the episodes won't air early on iPlayer as usual.
Viewers have been able to watch episodes of EastEnders from 6am on the morning of transmission since last year, but every now and then big episodes have been held back by the BBC, and only released on iPlayer at the same time they air on BBC One.
This week fans are in for a treat on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22 when we will finally find out what happened to Rose Knight... George's ex-wife and Anna and Gina's much-talked-about mum.
But instead of being able to tune in early on Wednesday and Thursday all viewers will have to tune in together at the usual time of 7.30pm on BBC One to watch the drama unfold.
The truth about George Knight’s family is set to be revealed this week! To find out what really happened all those years ago, Wednesday and Thursday’s episode of #EastEnders will air on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer at 7.30pm so everyone can watch the truth unfold together… pic.twitter.com/knSC7qDheYJune 19, 2023
Fans have known that George Knight has been hiding something since he arrived in Walford with his daughters earlier this month, and now, just as suspicious Linda Carter has finally started to soften towards her mum's fiance, the truth about what really happened to his missing wife is set to come out.
It was announced by the soap earlier this month that fans would be treated to a very special episode on Thursday, June 22 which would run for 34 minutes — slightly longer than the usual half an hour.
A statement released by the BBC says: "The truth about George Knight’s family is set to be revealed. To find out what really happened all those years ago, Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes of EastEnders will air on BBC One and iPlayer simultaneously at 19.30 so that audiences can watch the truth unfold together."
All will be revealed.. 21st June. 7.30pm on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/dWT796Y6ZVJune 19, 2023
The announcement about the special episode was released alongside a brand new EastEnders trailer. The short clip, which is only 16 seconds long, sees a dead rose coming back to life, with the caption: "Every Rose has a thorn".
These special episodes of EastEnders will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 7.30 pm on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.
