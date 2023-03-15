EastEnders set to bring back LEGENDARY character for much-loved Walford resident?

Could an EastEnders legend be coming back to the Square?

Much-loved EastEnders character Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) vows to win back a very special someone in his life in upcoming scenes — his ex-wife Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter)! Could this pave the way for her legendary return to EastEnders?

On Thursday, March 23, Patrick puts a bet on a horse in honour of Yolande's 70th birthday. In a touching twist, the horse is named 'Little Prayer', which was the song they played at their wedding.

When his horse wins, Patrick treats the family to a celebration meal at Walford East. After counselling teen Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) not to take love for granted and reminiscing about his lost love, Patrick announces that he's going to see Yolande and try to win her back.

Patrick and Yolande divorced back in 2008 and she moved to Birmingham, but when she briefly returned to the Square in 2017, it was clear there was still feelings between them.

Yolande arrived in Walford in 2003 after a holiday romance with Patrick during his visit to Trinidad. The couple married in 2004, but their marriage wasn't smooth sailing.

Yolande Trueman was the legendary wife of Patrick Trueman. (Image credit: BBC)

In 2006, Patrick had a famous affair with Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement) that nearly destroyed his marriage and a devastated Yolande ended up slapping Pat.

Yolande's exit was set in motion in 2008 when she was offered a job at the Minute Mart HQ in Birmingham after her impressive efforts when Patrick caused food poisoning by selling food that wasn't properly chilled from the Minute Mart.

Patrick promised to follow her to Birmingham, but he didn't and he received the divorce papers in 2009.

Patrick wants to reunite with his ex-wife Yolande in upcoming scenes. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

In 2017, Yolande appeared when Denise Fox (Diane Parish) had been called into a disciplinary hearing at Minute Mart HQ, where Yolande fought for Denise to keep her job.

Her most recent appearance was in June 2017, when she paid Patrick a visit for his birthday and the former lovers danced and reminisced over their romance. Could Yolande be returning to the Square to rekindle her romance with Patrick?

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.