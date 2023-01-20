EastEnders star Charlie Brooks looks unrecognisable as she reveals hair transformation

EastEnders legend Charlie Brooks looks unrecognisable as she shared her new hair transformation on Instagram.

Actress Charlie, who is best known for playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders, looked strikingly different from her evil soap alter-ego as she swapped her blonde locks for brunette waves in an Instagram snap showcasing her new haircut.

Complete with a brown fringe and beachy waves, she captioned the snap: "Change is happening. Change is good."

Charlie's friends from the EastEnders cast were quick to comment on her new look, with Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) saying: "Absolutely stunning! I love it Charlie!", while Clair Norris (Bernie Taylor) messaged: "Unreal!" and Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) simply commented, "Beautiful".

Charlie reprised her iconic role of Janine Butcher in 2021 and made an explosive comeback to the Square, before making her dramatic exit this Christmas.

Her stint in Walford was nothing short of troublesome as she married Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and went to evil lengths to destroy the Carter family.

She framed Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) for a drink driving accident, tried to get her to lose custody of Annie and Ollie and drove off a cliff on Christmas Day with Linda in the car, which inadvertently caused the assumed death of Mick.

Janine's secrets and lies were eventually exposed and she tried to flee Walford with her daughter, Scarlett (Tabitha Byron). However, her escape plan was ruined by her brother Ricky (Sid Owen) who called the police. She was then arrested and sent to prison for her crimes.

Janine Butcher married Mick Carter and was pregnant with his baby. (Image credit: BBC)

Talking to Digital Spy, Charlie revealed that she would be open to return as Janine in the future.

She said: "I’ve had the best year and a half getting back into Janine’s shoes. She’s so fun to play, but I also love playing all the vulnerable stuff with Janine as well.

"I’m an actress, so I want to do everything. But I always say, ‘Never say never’. EastEnders is home to me, and I’ve had a fantastic time, so I’d be open to a return for sure."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.