EastEnders star Danny Walters reveals surprise keepsake he took after shock exit

EastEnders star Danny Walters has shared the surprising memento he took from set following his explosive exit as Keanu Taylor.

After 10 months of waiting, the soap finally revealed the victim and killer's identities of the Christmas Day murder.

Keanu was revealed to be the Christmas murder victim after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) stabbed him to death to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

The day started off as a celebration for Keanu as he prepared to tie the knot with Sharon. However, the wedding bells soon turned to wedding bloodshed when Keanu was exposed for staging Albie Watts' kidnap.

Sharon called off the wedding and dropped the bombshell that Albie is Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) biological son and not Keanu's.

Keanu was set to marry Sharon Watts. (Image credit: BBC)

Now that Keanu's time in Walford has come to a grisly end, actor Danny confessed that he kept a memento from set.

"I’ve taken Keanu's greasy mechanic ‘Taylors Autos’ overalls!" he revealed.

The events of Christmas night continued to spiral out of control as a distraught Keanu refused to believe Sharon when she told him that Albie wasn't his son.

Later on, Keanu walked into a crime scene at the Vic where The Six were seen standing over Nish Panesar's (Navin Chowdhry) lifeless body.

Before Keanu interrupted the women, Nish tried to attack his wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) after she confessed that she wanted to leave him and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) smashed Nish over the head with a champagne bottle.

Keanu was murdered by Linda Carter on Christmas Day. (Image credit: BBC)

Keanu accused Sharon of killing him and attempted to run upstairs and take Albie. As Sharon stood in his way, he saw red when she threatened to get him sent to prison for kidnapping Albie and insisted that the tot wasn't his son.

In a fit of rage, Keanu strangled Sharon and wouldn't let go as the women tried to pull him off her. Desperate to stop Keanu, Linda grabbed a carving fork and plunged it into Keanu's back, killing him.

