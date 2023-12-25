EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Borthwick on whether he'll be appearing in Strictly Come Dancing 2024

Jamie Borthwick revealed if he would consider going on the main Strictly Come Dancing show.

Following his amazing success on this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023, EastEnders favourite Jamie Borthwick has shared his thoughts on whether he would compete in the main Strictly Come Dancing show.

Jamie, who plays Jay Brown in EastEnders, swapped Walford for waltzing as he took part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special with professional partner Nancy Xu.

The Christmas special started with a group routine to a festive medley of It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and each couple then took to the dance floor to perform their seasonal routines.

Once all couples had danced, the studio audience voted for their favourite and their votes were combined with the judges' scores to decide the winner. Tess and Claudia announced Jamie and Nancy as the Christmas champions before presenting them with the sought-after Strictly Silver Star trophy.

Speaking of Jamie's dance head judge Shirley Ballas said: “If I could jump over this bar and quickstep around the room I would do it with you! I don’t have a paddle high enough for you.”

Speaking of his win, Jamie said: “This is great, it’s been a wonderful experience, but we’re all winners here. This show is magic.”

But with a Christmas win under his belt, could we be seeing Jamie taking part in the main show?

Speaking to What To Watch in an exclusive interview during his Christmas training, Jamie revealed if he would consider signing up for the actual Strictly Come Dancing series after his festive stint in the ballroom.

Jamie in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

He said: "I know I’ll feel a massive low when we finish, and I’ll be sad it’s over, but I don’t think I could cope with the pressure of the main competition. The Christmas special doesn’t feel competitive at all, there’s such a lovely atmosphere and we’ve all clicked as a group, it’s brilliant to be part of."

So it looks like we may not be seeing Jamie strut his stuff on the main show, but if he were to change his mind he would be following in the footsteps of many EastEnders stars before him.

Most recently Jamie's co-star Bobby Brazier, who plays Freddie Slater, reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Other EastEnders stars who have also graced the Strictly ballroom over the years are Patsy Palmer (Bianca Jackson), Jake Wood (Max Branning), Scott Maslen (Jack Branning), Kellie Bright (Linda Carter), Tameka Empson (Kim Fox), Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell) and many more.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2023 is now available on BBC iPlayer.